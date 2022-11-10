Original title: Mayday Ashin told the five Bai An to interpret the evolution of the pure heart

STAYREAL, co-founded by Mayday Ashin and artist Fu Erliang, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. At the important moment of the brand’s 15th anniversary, Ashin, the principal, specially invited the super popular band “Five People” to compose STAYREAL’s new brand image theme song “We Are All Living in Evolution”, and the brand friend “Bai An” was also pleasantly surprised. He joined the group with Gao Five and Ashin to form a limited band to interpret the evolving heart of a child. As soon as the news of the limited band came out, fans were very excited, and they immediately inspired their creativity, naming them “Confession Letter”. The MV of the single “We Are All Living in Evolution” has attracted much attention. The number of playbacks exceeded 5 million in the first 5 hours. The digital single was launched at 00:00 on November 10th.

“We are all living in evolution”, in addition to the continuation of the five people’s consistent and highly infectious listening style, the lyrics more emotionally describe the process of a dream seed breaking through the ground, telling that in the current changing generational environment, everyone Feelings in the face of transformation. “We will stay real”, which is constantly reproduced in the lyrics, also echoes STAYREAL’s journey from its establishment to the present, which has been like a seed sprouting on the land, gradually becoming a whole flower forest in its own shape, conveying the brand’s positivity. Looking forward to a new chapter in the future, it also means that every seed has the opportunity to bloom its own flowers in suitable soil, and encourages everyone to keep the heart of the child forever and evolve into a better self.

sue the five

Bai An

Talking about the invitation to join hands with Bai An, Ashin said, “I saw a singer who was popular on the charts recently. The first thing I thought of was Jiawu and Bai An, and I immediately picked up the phone. Calling my colleagues is all about them. It takes 15 years for a brand to go away. Whether it is a musician or a brand, there will be time for us to test it. For example, suing five people puts a lot of pressure on us. It is a little bit more to sing this song together. The meaning of inheritance and evolution.” Yun An also said that he was very excited to receive the invitation from his senior brothers, they are also fans of STAYREAL, and they are very happy that the song is OK once.Whether it’s music or a brand, it’s not easy to stick to your dreams. Asked what he insisted on the longest, Bai An, who loved spicy food since he was a child, said that he was the most persistent about eating spicy food. The process of eating will discuss life, and chatting will turn into a song. Yun An said: “So we will talk about arguing, and then we will eat first.” : “When Mayday will quarrel, everyone wants to eat different things.” Closer to the subject, Ashin insists most on STAYREAL, and it is precisely because of this that STAYREAL can continue to evolve into the best brand

Mayday Ashin told the five people, Bai An, and the three groups of creative energy to explode together

“We Are All Living in Evolution” was produced by Mayday Ashin himself, and invited five well-known orchestras to compose lyrics and songs, and Bai An’s friendship crossed swords to help out. Three groups of singer-songwriters combined to perform the theme song of STAYREAL’s new brand, showing explosive creative sparks. The theme song MV invites the director of the golden song Huang Zhongping to direct. In addition to showing the brand appearance of STAYREAL through different light and shadow changes, it also uses the seeds and flower elements in the lyrics to interpret the song’s groundbreaking transformation, full of courage and hope. . STAYREAL released the impressive first-generation brand song “True Color” 10 years ago, and this time, it will release a new brand theme song for the 15th anniversary, so that everyone can add more expectations!

WE WILL STAY REAL Keep a STAYREAL heart in the evolution

Since STAYREAL was established in 2007, the brand history has been like a series of fantastic adventures. In the past 15 years, in the changing times and market environment, STAYREAL has always adhered to the brand spirit of never forgetting its original intention and the brand DNA of music and art, and My own way continues to evolve and grow, extending from the initial trendy clothing all the way to bag accessories, various hats, daily necessities, art dolls and fashion selections, as well as wonderful cross-border projects that make netizens exclaim again and again, even in art. Design and exhibition have also left their mark. STAYREAL has jumped out of the brand frame again and again, expecting that it will continue to break through the boundaries in the future and evolve into “more possibilities” in more fields.

As the brand manager of STAYREAL, Mayday Ashin led the team to challenge the limits of the brand’s framework when STAYREAL officially entered its 15th anniversary! In addition to shouldering the major responsibility for the production of the brand’s theme song, Ashin also personally participated in the music recording and shooting, which shows that he attaches great importance to this cooperation and loves the works. Talking about the invitation of the five people to join hands with Bai An to release the album, Ashin believes that in addition to this song injecting a sense of fresh transformation into STAYREAL, which is entering a new evolutionary process, the whole song also conveys the current stage of STAYREAL in 2022 very well. And the strength and encouragement that every stubborn and growing you and I need.

STAYREAL, led by Mayday Ashin and Fuerliang, carried the original intention of the dream and sailed bravely for 15 years. No matter what kind of evolution it is, it is to maintain the most authentic self at the moment. Through this musical work, we redefine the rich energy that STAYREAL possesses, and also contains sincere expectations for the future. In this MV, there is also Ashin’s Xiaosi, especially the life art created by Fuji Liang to the MV shooting site, so that everyone can experience the music and video works full of STAYREAL elements.

Like every dream seed that is unique in the heart, keep the original intention to take risks and germinate.

“Imagine this song as a seed, watch it grow and grow strong, grow into a small flower, and then slowly grow into a forest, developing a city of his own. The 15th anniversary of STAYREAL is like the moment when the flowers bloom. , I hope to see STAYREAL’s tentacles spread all over the world and show the most distinctive appearance.” Gao Wu, who is good at multiple genres, was invited to compose a new brand theme song for STAYREAL this time, giving play to their distinctive and powerful The creative style of the brand interprets the rich history that the brand has gone through for 15 years. This time, I told the five people to bring everyone into the situation by telling stories. Under the gentle voices of Yun An and Canqing, they irrigated the seeds of dreams in everyone’s heart, and described the situation full of courage and hope in the song. As STAYREAL’s brand friend Bai An, she also participated in the theme song singing and filming this time. She believes that “STAYREAL’s world is very colorful and fun, as long as you wear STAYREAL, you will think of happy childhood memories, it is like a positive energy transmitter. , you can feel the pure and original intention.” When STAYREAL’s manager Ashin was asked what plant or seed he would most like to be, he also answered jokingly: “Dandelion, because it can drift with the wind, there is a kind of adventure that is carried by the wind. a feeling of.”

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the brand, the two principals also spoke emotionally. Ashin wrote in the community “fifteen years of wearing the stars and wearing the moon, walking side by side and moving forward”, and Fuerliang humorously compared “the fantasy drifting of young STAYREAL” . STAYREAL, which can bring different surprises at each stage, will continue to break away from the brand framework in the future. I look forward to witnessing the next evolutionary journey with you.Return to Sohu, see more