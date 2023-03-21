Magic, music and breathtaking acrobatics – experience the renowned Roncalli’s Varieté Apollo in Düsseldorf up close and immerse yourself in a world full of fantasy and diversity. “Fiesta Mexicana” takes the audience on a fast-paced journey to the land of good humor and fascinating traditions. With a mixture of traditional and modern elements, the ensemble inspires with dance, theater and circus arts.

A great variety of artistic performances as an entertaining and varied overall show, a high artistic level and a unique atmosphere full of fantasy and magic: Variety as a timeless art form has developed over centuries – and still enjoys a large fan base today. The word Vaudeville comes from the French and means something like “diversity” or “variation”. Fans can witness this special art form on the banks of the Rhine in Düsseldorf.

Roncalli’s Apollo Variety Show, a renowned variety show, opened in 1996 and has been one of the city’s most popular cultural attractions ever since. The show offers a wide range of entertainment for all ages including acrobatics, juggling, comedy, music and dance. The program is presented by professional artists from all over the world who demonstrate their unique skills. The vaudeville itself offers an intimate atmosphere that allows audiences to experience the artists up close and personal. At the same time, the stage is equipped with the latest technology consisting of impressive lighting and sound effects.

A Mexican festival in Düsseldorf

A journey to the land of good humor and fascinating traditions: The Show “Mexican party” is a fast-paced and fiery mix of colorful and spirited acts that perfectly capture the quintessentially Mexican vibe. The rousing music of the mariachis, accompanied by traditional instruments such as guitars and trumpets, invites you to immerse yourself in the lively world of Mexico. And of course the sombrero and tequila should not be missing at a real fiesta!

The acrobatic interludes range from aerial acts and juggling to artistic performances on the floor, the rousing dances are accompanied by energetic music that invites spectators to dance and join in.

Colorful country, colorful show program

Provoli Ballett Photo: Variete Apollo

“Mexican party” is a colorful show that lets you experience the folklore and traditions of this lively country up close and thus offers a special insight into Mexico’s culture. The performers present a unique blend of traditional and modern elements, immersing viewers in the vibrant and colorful world of Mexico. The typical Mexican atmosphere is accompanied by impressive stage equipment, authentic costumes and rousing music.

Provoli Shows combines dance, music, theater and circus arts to inspire the audience with magical and imaginative dance images.

Mexican soprano and musical comedy actress with a powerful voice: That’s it Diana Rios. She began her career at a young age competing in national competitions and has performed in various plays and circus shows in Mexico.

Nicol Nicols Photo: Variete Apollo

Nicol Nicols made his stage debut at the age of five and is a skilled crossbow and tightrope master. He has performed in prestigious venues such as the London Palladium and in various circuses worldwide.

Kimberly Zavatta comes from a famous circus family in Spain, debuted at the age of seven with an aerial act in the family circus “Circo Smile” and later completed professional training at the Academy of Circus Arts in Verona, where she further developed her skills in acrobatic roller skating acts and straps.

Garcia Brothers Photo: Variete Apollo

Antonio and Connor, the youngest artists in the cast and known as the Garcia Brothers, are exceptional talents from the seventh generation of a circus family from England. They have been training since the age of five and impress with a spectacular handstand routine, using archery with their feet while being accurate.

Diana and Maria, that Vertika duo, have collaborated in the latest productions of the original Circo Atayde Hermanos, specializing in the duet beat of capillary force. They also embody the beauty of Mexico.

Gordon Marquez Photo: Variete Apollo

Gordon Marquez is an experienced artist who has performed in many shows in Europe and Asia. However, he has chosen to focus on his modern juggling number which is sure to be a crowd pleaser with its Latin rock flavor.

Steacy Giribaldi is a young Italian artist who grew up in the Spanish Circo Historico Raluy. At just 11, she began learning the unusual discipline of free ladder number, normally performed by men. This original performance demands grip, balance and precision from Steacy.

Brothers Rodriguez Jr. Photo: Variete Apollo

Erick and Sergio as Brothers Rodriguez Jr. impress with their flying performances in the Icarian games, where they juggle each other’s feet. Their tempo is breathtaking and they take the hearts of the audience by storm. They will sweep the audience away with their joie de vivre and daring and make them marvel, cheer and join in the excitement.

All further information

Total offers “Mexican party” a unique and unforgettable experience that reflects the beauty and diversity of Mexico in an impressive way. The show is a highlight for all lovers of variety and culture.