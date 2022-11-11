Home Entertainment NMIXX to release new digital single “Funky Glitter Christmas” on the 23rd_Time_Chart_Album
Original title: NMIXX will release new digital single “Funky Glitter Christmas” on the 23rd

Sohu Korean Entertainment News at 0:00 on the 11th, the agency JYP Entertainment released the new digital single “Funky Glitter Christmas” teaser poster on the official SNS account of NMIXX.

“Funky Glitter Christmas” is NMIXX’s first Intermixxion Single, which is a compound word of Intermission and NMIXX’s “XX” during the intermission between performances such as plays or musicals. This is a special album that shows the new natural charm unique to NMIXX, and it will show various themes through Intermixxion singles later.

According to JYP, the single “Funky Glitter Christmas” is a surprise gift prepared by NMIXX to spend the first Christmas with the fans who have always loved it since its debut in February this year, and other music program activities will not be performed.

NMIXX released their second single “ENTWURF” and title song “DICE” on September 19. Based on the Circle Chart (former Gaon Chart), the album’s cumulative shipments exceeded 517,398 copies, achieving half a million sales.

In addition, NMIXX’s new digital single “Funky Glitter Christmas” will be officially released on the 23rd at 6 pm KST.Return to Sohu, see more

