Technology

6. October 2023

Different times, different beers

Aleks brings a new beer from Aldi in Scotland: Loch Lomond “Zoom Time”.

ALT

Apparently zooming is now a recognized leisure activity not only in practice, but also in beer advertising. In any case, this isn’t about drinking at a work meeting:

ALT

It is unclear why a beer can depicts someone with a cup and a thermos, but the devil’s claw with which the woman depicted is holding the dog and the shadow that the head casts on the landscape suggest that the answer is a text -to-image generator could be.

(Kathrin Passig)

See also  NASA Captures the Sound of Martian Wind for the First Time

