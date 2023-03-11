Marketing trends for online video and video content

Video marketing is more relevant than ever, because our video consumption is continuously increasing from year to year. Online videos on social media are constantly available and the mobile use of video content influences aesthetics and creates new formats. We summarize for you which trends you should be on the lookout for in 2023.

Trend #1: Short videos with interactive elements

Whether TikTok, Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts: short videos are still popular and will become increasingly important. These short videos are not only intended to entertain, but also to educate and convey information. A special form of short videos are microvideos, which are no longer than 5 to 6 seconds and manage to attract the attention of customers and buyers during this time. Microvideos can market events, sell a product as a shoppable video, or announce a longer video as a teaser. YouTube has long offered advertisers the ability to include a call-to-action or home page link in a commercial or YouTube video. If you also place an interactive hotspot over your videos, your viewers can now access your website, the advertised product or your current digital sales catalog directly from the video.

Trend #2: Explanatory films and educational videos

Videos not only for entertainment, but also for learning and information are still in vogue. These include learning videos, how-to videos and tutorials, which, after initial skepticism during the corona pandemic, have firmly established themselves in training and further education. In the future, no one will be satisfied with boring frontal teaching. In a survey by Statista on the use of various forms of learning in companies up to 2024, respondents attributed central importance to digital formats: blended learning came in third place, videos and explanatory films came in second place and micro learning came in first place.

Trend #3: B2B video marketing trends and LinkedIn videos

Videos are also playing an increasingly important role in B2B marketing. LinkedIn as a company and career platform is more important than platforms like Instagram when it comes to sharing videos in a professional context. LinkedIn now also offers the option of uploading and posting videos directly. So instead of hosting your video somewhere else and just linking to it in the post, it’s worth uploading and sharing the videos directly on LinkedIn. Then you collect more direct reactions to the post and increase your visibility.

Trend #4: Quality and authenticity

Videos are trendy and easy to create, even for laypeople with a smartphone in their pocket. For professional videos, this means that quality standards continue to rise. To stand out from the crowd of videos, you need to convince your users to keep watching your video and watch it to the end. You need good planning, a well thought-out concept and high-quality implementation.

At the same time, there is a trend towards spontaneous and authentic videos, such as B. Behind-the-scenes videos. The viewers are not only interested in the products, but increasingly also in the people behind them. But a spontaneous look does not mean that you can do without good planning and high-quality implementation. On the contrary!

Trend#5: Subtitles for silent playback

Mobile use of video content continues to increase. You need subtitles so that videos with soundtrack can also be played in public spaces, on the train or in the waiting room. In this way you ensure that the content of your videos is transported without sound. Another advantage of subtitles: they are important for accessibility and expand your target group.

Trend#6: Transitions for diverse content

Diverse content and actions in front of different backgrounds and in different settings, and that in short videos cut quickly one after the other. You need good transitions so that the cuts between the individual scenes are invisible. There are templates for this in video editing programs such as Camtasia – in the current Camtasia there are even 30 new ones.

Trend#7: SEO optimization for video content

In the future, it will be even more important that your videos are found on the web via search and that they occupy good positions in the search ranking. To achieve this, you should focus on keyword enrichment in the title tags and in the description, meaningful thumbnails and interaction with your viewers through comments and questions. Also the use of z. B. YouTube playlists and the continuous creation and publication of new video content strengthens your search ranking.