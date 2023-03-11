Rawalpindi: In the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8, Peshawar Zalmi has set Multan Sultans a target of 243 runs to win thanks to the good batting of openers Babar Azam and Saeem Ayub.

In the match being played at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and batted first, setting up a mountain of 242 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Babar Azam scored 73 runs off 39 balls with the help of 2 sixes and 9 fours, while young Saim Ayub played an innings of 58 runs off 33 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 5 fours.

Mohammad Haris also washed his hands well in the flow of runs and scored 35 runs in just 11 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 1 four while Haseebullah Khan scored 7 runs, Azmatullah Omarzai 16 runs and Wahab Riaz scored 7 runs.

On behalf of Multan Sultans, Abbas Afridi was the most successful bowler who guided 4 players to the pavilion for 39 runs in 4 overs while Anwar Ali and Usama Mir took one wicket each.

It should be noted that Babar Azam is leading Peshawar Zalmi for the match, while other players include Saeem Ayub, Rowman Powell, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Umarzai, Mujeebur Rahman and Arshad Iqbal. are

Multan Sultans are led by Mohammad Rizwan while other players include Sean Masood, Riley Russo, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Osama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell and Ehsanullah.