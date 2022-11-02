Remedy CEO Tero Virtala gave an update on five projects currently underway in a business report.

In addition to the recently announced Epic Games, Alan Wake Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch, and Virtala also provided an update on its sequel.He says : “Alan Wake 2” is in full production and the game will launch in 2023 as planned.

Virtala also provided updates on Codename Heron and Codename Condor, games in the Control series. Codename Heron is a big-budget project still in the concept stage as the team decides how to move forward with the series. On the other hand, the codename Condor is in the proof-of-concept stage.As a four-player co-op PvE game, Virtala says “The gameplay at this early stage feels like a lot of fun.

It also details the F2P cooperative PvE shooter Vanguard, which Remedy is developing in partnership with Tencent, which is in the proof-of-concept stage. Virtala reiterated that the team will take the time to make the game to ensure high quality post-launch.He says : “Vanguard will be a service-based F2P game with a rich world and curated new elements that make it a game that stands out from other multiplayer games.

Finally, Virtala reiterated that along with Rockstar Games, work on the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes is underway.To sum up, he said : “Our focus is on the development of these five games, each of which has the potential to be a major success.