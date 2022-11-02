Reyizha won the Outstanding Actress Award at the 33rd Feitian Awards for “Shan Hai Qing”. Wang Lei won the Outstanding Actor Award at the 33rd Feitian Awards for his performance. On November 1, the 33rd TV drama “Flying Award” and the 27th TV Literature and Art “Starlight Award” award ceremony were held in Beijing. 16 TV dramas including “Shan Hai Qing” and “Awakening Age” won the Outstanding TV Drama Award. Zhang Yongxin won the Outstanding Director Award for “Awakening Age”. Won the Outstanding Screenwriter Award, Wang Lei won the Outstanding Actor Award for “Meritorious Achievements”, and Reyizha won the Outstanding Actress Award for “Shan Hai Qing”. The director of “Awakening Age” recites Li Dazhao’s “Youth” In the past two years, TV art workers have created a large number of excellent works on major themes such as celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, fighting poverty, winning a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and fighting the new crown pneumonia epidemic. The works that won the Outstanding TV Drama Award in this “Flying Award” are also mainly based on realistic themes, including “Mountain and Sea Love”, “Awakening Age”, “Crossing the Yalu River”, “Armageddon”, “Top Secret Mission”, “Meritorious”, “Taiwan”, “Tour” 16 works including Procuratorial Team, Rebel, Together, Fragrant Hills Ye Zhenghong, Ideal Shine on China, Ebola Frontline, Ideal City, Peace Boat, and So Beautiful in the Country. The winners of the four individual awards for outstanding directors, screenwriters, actors and actresses of the “Flying Award” are also from the above award-winning works. The screenwriting team of “Shan Hai Qing” won the Outstanding Screenwriter Award. Screenwriter Wang Sanmao said that when writing “Shan Hai Qing”, the team really put their hearts and emotions into this land, “This theme is an amazing theme, it allows us to see China‘s poverty alleviation (engineering) ) was a great success. (Poverty Alleviation Project) solved the most fundamental problem of Chinese poverty.” Director Zhang Yongxin of “The Age of Awakening” won the Outstanding Director Award. At the scene, he recited "Youth" written by Li Dazhao a hundred years ago: to create a youthful family, a youthful country, a youthful nation, and a youthful human being with the self of youth, so as to enjoy the endless life. "My experience is that today, a hundred years later, youth still has a continuous spirit and the ideal and strength of inheritance." Reyizha won the Outstanding Actress Award for her role as the water flower in "Shan Hai Qing". She choked up on stage and thanked the crew, family and friends for their support. "The Love of Mountains and Seas, whether in the play or in reality, embodies the strength of the Chinese people's fraternity, unity, concerted efforts, and a better life together. Today (I) can stand on this stage to win this award, It's not something I can do alone, it's our entire "Shan Hai Qing" team. Thanks to Director Kong Sheng for giving a chance to an actress who just became a mother." Thanks to Director Kong Sheng for giving a chance to an actress who just became a mother.” Wang Lei won the Outstanding Actor Award for the role of Li Yannian in “Nengwen Nengwu Li Yannian” in “Meritorious Service”. He said excitedly at the scene that it was his lifetime honor as an actor to play the role of Li Yannian, the winner of the Medal of the Republic. “It is they who let us know that today’s happy life is hard-won, and it was bought by countless ancestors with their lives and blood. We must always remember history and cherish the memory of heroes.” “China in Classics” won the “Starlight Award” for TV literature and art This year’s TV drama “Flying Award” and the 27th TV Literature and Art “Starlight Award” award ceremony are divided into three chapters: “Spring is ours”, “Honor is the people’s” and “The future is China‘s”. While the award recipients shared their creative experience, they were interspersed with literary performances such as poetry recitation, songs, symphony sound and painting. Worker representatives from the Shougang Workers Choir stepped onto the red carpet in work uniforms and helmets, adding color to the ceremony with the demeanor of a “big country craftsman”. The tone of the whole ceremony is high-spirited, majestic, simple and simple, which highlights the creative feelings of TV artists who sing the praises of the party, the motherland, the people, and the heroes. The 14 award-winning works selected for this year’s “Starlight Award” closely follow the main line of the publicity theme, and have made great achievements in content and expression innovation. “China in Classics”, “China (Season 1)” and other innovative interpretations of Chinese excellent traditional culture have been affirmed by the audience, and “Chinese Festivals Series 2021 Season” has carried out a gratifying exploration on the combination of technology and art .

