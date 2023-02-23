It has been reported that Apple will greatly upgrade the RAM of the iPhone 15, which has improved storage capacity and speed compared to the previous generation.

According to TrendForce’s report, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a RAM specification boost this year, from 6GB to 8GB, and purchase faster RAM (switching from LPDDR5 to LPDDR5X) for this year’s models.

As for the remaining versions of the iPhone 15, it is still 6GB RAM.

It’s clear that Apple is widening the gap between cheap and expensive iPhones, something like the above has been done before, and increasing RAM allows more apps to be open in the background at the same time, which is good for multitasking on the iPhone.

Apple upgraded to LPDDR5 RAM technology for the first time on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus stayed at LPDDR4X. All four models offer 6GB of RAM, though.

According to supply chain sources, Apple likes to adopt the latest standard slowly, which is why even the latest 2023 MacBook Pro series does not have LPDDR5X RAM.

source