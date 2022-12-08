The “Metal Gear Solid” series is not only the famous game of the famous producer Hideo Kojima, even though the last work of the original game “Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain” has been released for more than 7 years, it still has a high degree of discussion. There are a large number of players on the forum to discuss this classic series. Recently, some players have creatively explained how the protagonists of each generation were “tortured” by Kojima’s supervisor with a meme, which makes people suspect that the supervisor may have a tendency to shake S (laughs).

Now let the author sort out the “tragedies” of each protagonist of “Metal Gear Solid” one by one through the article.

solid snake

Solid Snake is the operable hero in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th generations of Metal Gear Solid. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and contusions during the long battle, and even accelerated aging and Coughing like crazy.

ONLY BOSS

BISS BOSS, or some players like to call him Naked Snake, perfectly explained his personal story in the third generation of the series “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater”, and played roles in both the ground zero and the 4th generation, popular quite high! It is also the worst “snake”, with more than eight serious injuries on his body, severe fractures in his limbs and back, and the loss of one eye.

poisonous snake

Venom Snake is the protagonist of “Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain”. In addition to being blindfolded from the beginning to the end, he was miserable enough. He also injured one eye during the battle and had multiple gunshot wounds all over his body. His combat experience bumpy.

lightning

Raiden (Raiden) is the most miserable playable character in all the main story and side story games. There are more than nine major injuries in his body. His limbs were amputated and he lost one eye. what)!

Others, such as the main characters Lynx and Miller, almost have multiple injuries (sweat) with broken hands and feet, especially the Bobcats. The whole series of battles is also seriously injured. Kojima shows the cruel side of war through the game .

“Metal Gear Solid” is really a very popular game. Every year, rumors spread all over the sky. It is speculated that a remake of a certain generation may be released. Recently, a remake of “Metal Gear Solid” has been secretly developed for PS5. Editiongossip. Perhaps this also represents how much the majority of players love this game.