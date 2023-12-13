A quick tour of the third DLC “Wolong: Fall of Heaven” “The Wind Rises in Jingxiang”, a new tactical thinking that changes from “Strategy” to “Strategy” | news

Diablo Three Kingdoms Action RPG Launches Third DLC “Wind Rises in Jingxiang”

The highly anticipated third DLC for the Diablo Three Kingdoms action RPG “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” has finally launched today. Titled “Wind Rises in Jingxiang,” the new DLC brings a wealth of new content to the game, including new maps, generals, weapons, and mythical beasts.

The DLC introduces 3 new maps, 4 new generals, and 1 new weapon type called the “Whip.” Players will have the opportunity to mount and attack with the mythical beast “Chenghuang.” Additionally, the new system “Strategy” has been added, along with new enemies, monsters, tasks, new difficulty levels, and expanded later content of “Riding a Thousand Miles Alone.”

The plot of the new DLC follows the death of Sun Ce, and the protagonist’s quest to face the threat of elixirs hanging over Jingzhou. The game begins at a crucial time in the Three Kingdoms era, as the heroes are still in turmoil, and Cao Cao, Yuan Shu, Liu Biao, and Liu Bei are embroiled in battles.

The DLC focuses on the addition of new generals such as Guan Ping and Madam Mi, the new weapon “Long Whip,” new magic techniques, and the mythical beast “Chenghuang.” The game also introduces rich dialogue and personalized interactions between characters, adding depth and complexity to the overall gaming experience.

The new maps include “Waterside Deserted Village,” “Cinnabar Mine,” and “Tugaodian,” each offering unique challenges for players. The DLC also includes new tree monsters and the addition of the whip as a new weapon. According to the developers, the whip offers a wider attack range and feels good in the hand, providing players with new offensive and defensive strategies.

“Smart Strategy” is another new tactic introduced in the DLC, offering players the ability to make changes to their combat power through the concept of exchanging one for one. The strategy can be a movable variable based on existing capabilities, allowing players to make strategic changes to their gameplay.

The third DLC of “Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” is now available on various platforms, including Steam, Windows Store, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Xbox Game Pass. Players can purchase the DLC individually or opt for the season pass to receive all 3 DLC downloads at once.

Share this: Facebook

X

