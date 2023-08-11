a sequel to the film in the pipeline, excellent producer…

A recent announcement from the manufacturer Charles Roven sparked excitement among fans of the game and the movie Uncharted: there seems to be a potential sequel in the works. After the first movie, it seems like Tom Holland may return as Nathan Drake.

Uncharted: a sequel to the film in the pipeline, producer optimistic

Charles Roven’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via CBR) revealed some interesting details regarding the possibility of an “Uncharted” sequel. Roven, known for his experience producing big-budget projects and collaborating with prominent directors such as Christopher Nolanseems very optimistic.

“Oh yeah! We had a lot of fun with that movie. The fans really liked it and even people who knew nothing about the game really liked the movie. So we’re definitely looking to do another one“ the producer said.

The balance between faithfully adapting the game and offering new experiences certainly contributed to the success of the film. While fans of the games have been iEntertained by the action scenes and typical adventures of Nathan Drake, even those who had never played the titles found an original story full of twists and turns.

The film “Uncharted”, directed by Ruben Fleischer, was released in 2022, and grossed $407 million at the box office. Not a great result when compared to the success of blockbuster films before 2019, but in the post-pandemic period the studios have considered it a success.

The “Uncharted” game series has a history dating back to 2007, to the time of the PlayStation 3. The four main games are written and directed by Amy Hennig. But you worked on the film Neil Druckman, known for creating the hit series The Last of Us – another PlayStation adaptation.

There are no other details on the sequel. But in a time when screenwriters and actors are on strike, it becomes impossible to give the “green light” to a project of this caliber. For now, this optimism from Charles Roven will have to be enough for fans. Which they can watch the first movie on Nefflix.

