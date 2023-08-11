Lüneburg Heath: where does it bloom best? | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 09.08.2023 3:01 p.m

A trip to the Lüneburg Heath is particularly worthwhile in August and September. Then the heather areas bloom in a delicate lilac. We reveal where a walk is particularly beautiful.

The bloom in the Lüneburg Heath is one of the most beautiful natural phenomena in northern Germany: hundreds of thousands of plants of the violet common heather form purple-colored carpets in August and September. A flower barometer shows current photos of the individual heath areas and provides information on the status of the flower. The conditions are ideal this year, with up to 80 percent of the plants already flowering. A selection of heath areas where the natural spectacle can usually be experienced well:

Behringer Heide near BispingenBorsteler Schweiz near BispingenBrunsbergBüsenbachtalDöhler Heide near EgestorfMisselhorner Heide near HermannsburgEllerndorfer WacholderheideFischbeker HeideHausselberg near MüdenHöpenKlein Bünstorfer HeideOsterheide near SchneverdingenHeide am Wacholderwald SchmarbeckKronsbergheideSchwindebecker HeideTurmberg near Oberhaverbeck Undeloher HeideJunior Forest Schmarbeck Wilseder Berg

Flowering lasts until about the beginning of September

The bell heather loves swampy areas like the heather moors and already blooms in midsummer.

According to the common rule of thumb, the natural spectacle usually lasts from around August 8th to September 9th. During this time, common heather blooms, a type of heather that thrives on the nutrient-poor, sandy soils of the region. The small, light purple flowers shine particularly impressively in the late afternoon and early evening sunlight.

The bell heather usually blooms as early as July. Since it prefers moist soil, it is rarer in the Lüneburg Heath than the common heather, from which it differs in its slightly larger, bell-shaped flowers.

Where do you have the best view of the sea of ​​flowers?

The natural spectacle of the heather blossom is best experienced on foot, by bike, on horseback or on a carriage ride. The largest contiguous heath areas in Western Europe are to be found east of Schneverdingen and around the Wilseder Berg west of the A7. At 169 meters, it is the highest elevation in the region and offers a wonderful view over heath and forest areas.

Heath areas and juniper bushes alternate in a picturesque way. The sandy paths are best explored on foot.

The small towns of Undeloh, Döhle and Nieder- and Overhaverbeck are good starting points for tours there. Wide areas of heathland also extend in the Timmeloher Heide, the Weseler Heide and in the Schwindebecker Heide to the east of the A7 near Soderstorf. The Schwindequelle, the second most water-rich spring in Lower Saxony, is worth a visit.

A hike on the Heidschnuckenweg, which leads through some of the most beautiful corners of the heath, is also particularly worthwhile.

By Heide-Shuttle to the flower

The journey with the Heide-Shuttle is comfortable and at the same time climate-friendly. The free buses run every year from July 15th to October 15th on five ring routes between the traditional heathland towns and the regional train stations of the Lüneburg Heath and are equipped with bicycle trailers. You can also take your bikes with you free of charge.

Heath areas in the southern heath

Heath areas worth seeing can also be found in the Südheide Nature Park, for example around Müden/Örtze, Faßberg, Hermannsburg and Unterlüß. The Ellerndorfer Wacholderheide north of Eimke is also very beautiful. Some of the most beautiful heathland areas are marked on the map below.

Heather blossom festivals in Amelinghausen and Schneverdingen

If you want to combine a walk in the heath with a special event, you can visit one of the traditional heath blossom festivals – for example in Amelinghausen (12-20 August 2023) or in Schneverdingen (last weekend in August). The highlight is the coronation of a heather queen followed by a parade.

Map: There are large heath areas here

