Accessories for mobile homes & caravans: reversing camera, photovoltaics, internet & Co.

Tents are too uncomfortable, motorhomes take up a lot of space – a caravan that you simply attach to the trailer hitch is a good alternative. No wonder, after all you can uncouple the car at your holiday destination and then you are a little more flexible.

Even if modern caravans are much better equipped than they used to be, you can increase the luxury significantly with a few additional gadgets. The same applies to mobile homes where you can retrofit power supplies, parking aids, navigation systems, internet connections or outdoor kitchens. This even enables a home office in the driveway, on the campsite or far away from the socket.

Parking assistance: reversing cameras for motorhomes & caravans



If you are driving with a caravan as a trailer or a large mobile home for the first time, you have to adjust quite a bit. The view to the rear in particular is only possible to a limited extent and the dimensions of the vehicle also pose a challenge. Reversing cameras for retrofitting (guide) promise a remedy here. Due to the length of the vehicle, only variants with a radio connection are possible here, ideally with a camera with its own power supply.

There are Garmin navigation devices for campers that work via a wireless connection with a battery-powered reversing camera. An example of this is the Garmin BC40 (Test report), which is available in a version especially for mobile homes. Conventional batteries serve as the power source for the camera, and the navigation system displays the image.

Navigation for Caravan & Motorhome



Mobile homes and caravans are higher, longer and sometimes heavier than simple cars. A navigation system for campers must take all of this into account. If you are often traveling in an unfamiliar area, you should invest in a special navigation system for campers. The devices have special map material and can usually record the dimensions of caravans or caravans.

In addition to Garmin, Tomtom also offers suitable navigation devices. Ideally, you should use navigation devices that have an update system for the map material. Devices with their own SIM card can do this on the go, but are usually a bit more expensive. Alternatively, the maps of the navigation system can be updated via WLAN or a PC.

Mobile phone holders, smart displays & transceivers



There are several ways to listen to music on your cell phone in the car. One option is a car radio with Bluetooth, which allows a direct connection. If the car radio does not have Bluetooth, a Bluetooth adapter (best list) can be connected via the audio input (aux-in). Alternatively, an FM transmitter can be used, which receives the audio signal via Bluetooth and sends it to the car radio via ultra short wave. Choosing a clear frequency is important to avoid interference and this can be difficult in metropolitan areas. It should be noted that an FM transmitter may interfere with traffic information.

Mobile LTE hotspots & tariffs for your own internet



Electricity is available, now it’s about the internet. Even if many campsites offer WiFi, the quality can vary greatly. Thanks to free roaming in the EU, you can continue to use your own contract without any problems. But if you want to go online with several devices, you should get a mobile hotspot and a suitable tariff.

Our tests show that a hotspot like the Netgear Nighthawk M2 (Test report) has a significantly better range than a smartphone, for example. In addition, the devices have a comparatively strong battery and you can connect external antennas.

Independent electricity: power stations & photovoltaics



Although most pitches on the campsite offer sockets, those who use a power station with a Schuko plug, large capacity and solar modules are significantly more independent. These are a quiet and practical alternative to petrol or diesel generators.

Nothing works without electricity and when camping, unfortunately, it doesn’t just come out of the socket like at home. There may be plugs at the campsite, although this is not always guaranteed. Solar generators have proven to be a quiet and practical alternative to petrol or diesel generators (guide) – power banks with Schuko plug, large capacity and connection for solar modules.

Photo gallery – solar generators being tested A few pictures of the past tests.

But in order to fill the generators in a reasonable time, you have to consider two things: the size of the capacity and the power available. You don’t have to install the panels permanently on the caravan, there are foldable modules. A selection of suitable panels is shown in our guide to mobile and inexpensive photovoltaics: solar panels for camping, the garden and power stations. You also have to be careful with the connections. The solar generators usually use their own plugs, but the mobile panels often come with a suitable adapter.

Cooking & Grilling



Camping and barbecuing simply belong together. But a whole gas grill like that Spirit EPX-325S GBS (Test report) only fits in very few caravans. But no reason to reach for a disposable grill. There are numerous alternatives. If you don’t want to do without gas, you should especially look at the Weber Anywhere or the even more compact one Tail Grill (test report) view. The grill can be assembled in a few minutes and is otherwise compact for storage.

Scotti Grill: structure Scotti Grill: structure

An alternative comes from the manufacturer Biolite, which also produces very compact cooking and grilling products. From the camp oven to the coffee press, Biolite has many exciting products. Of course, this also applies to the classic camping stoves from Campinggaz and Co. Our guide shows other accessories for grill masters The best gadgets for the BBQ: Smart grilling from 20 euros.

Hygiene: showers & toilets



Doing laundry, taking a quick shower or an alternative to the toilet in the caravan: With the right products, you have several alternatives at hand when you are out and about. Solar showers or camping showers are particularly practical in warmer climates. You fill it with water, hang it in the sun and after a few hours you can shower at a comfortable temperature. Perfect after a swim in the sea or after a long hike.

To wash your clothes, you can either use detergent in a tube or use a portable washing machine. At least for simple laundry, this is an acceptable alternative. We have the Moyu washing machine from Xiaomi (Test report) looked at more closely, even if the spin cycle is useless. Banggood charges 160 euros for this. You can get other models, for example from Adler, from 80 euros on Ebay.

The portable toilets remain. They are available in numerous designs, some for self-assembly or ready-made.

Folding e-bike or e-scooter: Mobile on the campsite



In contrast to a caravan, you have a car with you when you have a mobile home – but do you really want to use it for every errand and excursion? E-folding bikes or scooters are the much better choice.

Conclusion

