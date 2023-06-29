According to Stiftung Warentest: The best over-ear headphones 2023

PR/Business Insider

Since 2018, the consumer organization Stiftung Warentest tested 342 different Bluetooth headphones and presented at irregular intervals in the “Test” magazine or on “Test.de”. Among them are not only in-ear models like the AirPods from Apple, but also 114 so-called over-ear headphones with headband. An overview with twelve of the best headband headphones has now appeared in the July issue (2023) of “Test” magazine.

Over-ear headphones at Stiftung Warentest: This is how the headband headphones were tested

The overview only includes new headphones whose test results were published online on “Test.de” between October 2022 and May 2023. For the investigation, which is the same for all headphones regardless of the design, the various models were analyzed with regard to the following criteria:

Ton (Weighting: 50 percent) If available: Active noise cancellation (weight: 10 percent)

wearing comfort and handling (weight: 20 percent)

battery pack (weight: 15 percent)

durability (weight: five percent)

pollutants in the materials used

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: These are the best over-ear headphones

Overhead headphones like these have the best results Bowers & Wilkins PX8* and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless* achieved with the Overall grade 1.7 (corresponds to “good”) only just missed the best possible quality rating “very good”. Even if it wasn’t quite enough for “very good”, the two over-ear headphones secured the title test winner. No other model was rated with a better overall rating.

Nevertheless, other headphones could also be a more sensible choice than the two test winners – for example because they have a better sound delivery, cheaper are or simply more please. Any examples? Here are the Test winner as well as three other headband headphones that were found to be good by Stiftung Warentest:

3. Overhead headphones with a very good battery: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 – Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (ANC, Headset Function, Gray) – 290.00 euros at Amazon *

Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.8)

Strengths: Battery and durability “very good”, no significant pollutants

Weaknesses: active noise reduction (ANC) only “satisfactory”

Special feature: with active noise suppression (ANC), integrated volume control, including case, cable connection possible

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

5. Over-ear headphones with the best sound: Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max – wireless headband headphones (ANC, headset function, pink) – 534.54 euros at Amazon *

Quality rating from Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.9)

Strengths: Tone and durability “very good”, no significant pollutants

Weaknesses: handling and battery only “satisfactory”

Special feature: best sound, with active noise cancellation (ANC), integrated volume control, case included

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Important information about the AirPods Max from Apple: This article is based on a review of the best headband headphones published in the July (2023) issue of Test magazine. However, Stiftung Warentest itself did not include Apple’s over-ear headphones in this list. Reason: Your test results were published on “Test.de” before October 2022. However, because the AirPods Max offer the best sound among all over-ear headphones tested since 2021, we didn’t want to skip them at this point. The AirPods Max product test is based on the same pattern and criteria, which is why the results are nevertheless comparable to the new models.

The entire test report can be bought, downloaded and read on “Test.de”.

