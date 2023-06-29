Across Europe and America! The new railway management simulation work “Railway Empire 2” PS4 / PS5 / Switch Chinese version “Railway Empire 2” released in summer

H2 Interactive announced that it will represent the traditional Chinese version of the railway management simulation game “Railway Empire 2 (Railway Empire 2)” developed by Gaming Minds Studios this summer for PS4 / PS5 / Nintendo Switch. Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and English are supported.

Climb aboard the express train for fortune and fame in Rail Empire 2! In the game, you will become a brilliant entrepreneur who takes over a small railway company in the early 19th century and turns your steam locomotive into the workhorse of economic development. It’s up to you to grow your company into the largest railway company on the continent and outsmart the competition by connecting cities and companies with an ever-expanding network of rail lines, bridges and tunnels. At your disposal are 60 famous steam locomotives used to haul freight and passenger trains. They will usher in a historic era during the Industrial Revolution.

Railroad Empire 2 features larger, more detailed, and more vibrant environments than ever before. Two huge maps cover the entire continent of the United States and Europe, with more detailed maps for key areas of each continent. Improved track construction to illustrate your focus on important decisions as you drive your economy and account for city growth. In-game railway signals will be placed automatically, bridges can accommodate up to 4 tracks, and expandable stations can now accommodate up to 8 tracks.

Choose from 6 different characters to lead your railroad company, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. If you want to challenge your abilities, you can experience 5 story chapters or 14 different scenes in the game. Set the difficulty to your liking in the fully customizable Free Mode, or build the perfect rail network in Construction Mode. Team up with friends to take on the competition your railroad empire encounters in co-op multiplayer. You can even board a train that you own and sit back and enjoy the view as the steam locomotive zips down the tracks.

Product Information

Development/Publisher: Gaming Minds Studios / H2 INTERACTIVE Compatible Platforms: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

