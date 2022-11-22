After AMD compared the performance of RX 7900 XTX and RTX 4090: silently deleted the results

AMD has made it clear that the opponent of RX 7900 XT/XTX is RTX 4080. At least from the perspective of price, power consumption, display card size, installation friendliness, display interface, etc., this generation of AMD has advantages.

However, Computerbase found an interesting scene when reviewing the release slides of the AMD RX 7900 series. The endnote named “RX-841” mentioned that AMD used the same test platform (R9 7900X+32GB DDR5) to compare RTX 4090 and RX 7900 XTX.

But the problem is that the source of RX-841 cannot be found in the text. In other words, AMD did make a comparison, but because the results did not want to be displayed, it was silently deleted.

In fact, judging from the game results compiled by third parties, the performance of RTX 4090 can be completely higher than that of RX 7900 XTX, regardless of whether light pursuit is turned on or not. It seems that AMD itself thinks this kind of comparison is a bit ugly, so it will not be listed.