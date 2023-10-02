After Netflix, Disney+ also blocks account sharing. Is this the end of an era?

In the wake of Netflix, Disney+ has also decided to block account sharing starting from November 1st and is therefore preparing for the ire of users who are already making themselves felt on the various forums; Below we report the General Conditions of use which have always been in force but which the company, to bring more users to its platform, has decided to ignore with those who share the account but which will be enforced in just over a month .

“Sharing an account. Unless otherwise permitted by your Subscription Plan, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the set of devices associated with the user’s main personal home and used by the people who reside there”.

We also remind you that from November 1st three types of plans will arrive which will start from €5.99/month (like for Netflix) for the standard plan with Full HD viewing and advertising, followed by the standard one and the premium one which will guarantee 4K streaming HDR.

Disney is slowly sending an email to all its current users warning of the imminent change; I don’t want to defend Disney but, unlike Netflix which flaunted the beauty of sharing which it then blocked by increasing its cost, the “Mickey Mouse” company had this rule from the beginning but, as previously said, wanted to overlook who shares the account so far.

What do you think? Are you/will you remain a subscriber anyway?

