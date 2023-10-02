Live Healthier With Sirka – Online Diet Application

Being able to live a healthier life with an ideal body weight is certainly a dream for many people, both young and old, as is the case for me personally. Since becoming a mother who has the same daily routine, her weight has always increased to the right when weighing herself.

You must have often heard that in a healthy body there is a healthy soul, and getting balanced health is not easy to do, there are those who agree with my opinion on this one…

Enthusiasm to become healthier with assistance from nutritionist Sirka

Dieting and fasting are usually options for many people to achieve ideal body weight, but not all diet methods can be successfully applied by some people. Because each individual’s physical condition and metabolism are different, it is possible that one diet method can be successful and get results as expected for some people, but for other people it has no effect at all.

It is most correct if we consult a nutritionist, to get opinions and advice from professionals and experts to be successful in dieting and have an ideal body weight as a result. But not everyone is able and has the time to consult a nutritionist, either because they are busy or because financial conditions do not allow it.

Healthy Diet and Give Maximum Results with the Sirka Online Diet Application

It’s nice to be able to get to know the Sirka application, when you are desperate and confused because many of the diet methods that have been used apparently don’t produce anything, they only have a weak effect and don’t help reduce the fat in every part of the body.

Sirka practitioners have received accreditation from the Ministry of Health

Sirka is an online diet application, where we get personal assistance from medical personnel, certified nutritionists, sports coaches and doctors who are ready to accompany us on our journey to achieve healthy goals. Because once again I remind you, different people will have different diet methods.

The advantage of Sirka is that there is a free trial session as an introduction when we download the Sirka application for the first time, guaranteed that after the consultation you will definitely be more enthusiastic about living a healthy lifestyle with a diet method that best suits our personal needs. Apart from that, all Sirka practitioners have received accreditation from the Ministry of Health.

Consultation Experience with a Sirka Nutritionist

Last September 13 I had the opportunity to have a personal consultation with Himawati Harisatul Ihsani Alfaruqi, S.Gz as Consultant Nutritionist Sirka, who was very friendly and really understood the problems I was facing regarding the diet pattern that I had been following.

Direct consultation with a Sirka nutritionist

Age, weight and height are the initial questions when consulting with Sirka’s Consultant Nutritionist, after that the daily diet and activities carried out as a routine, whether daily rest is sufficient, what about the physical activities and sports carried out.

It turns out that daily physical activities and sports are not the same thing, even though we do a lot of physical activities every day, they cannot be equated with sports activities. Because exercise is done with intense counting and repetition to develop the body and build muscle mass. While physical activities can include daily activities such as walking, gardening, working in the park, washing clothes, washing the car, mopping the floor, going up and down stairs, carrying groceries. This does not have much effect on building muscle mass.

I, at the age of 40, weigh 78 kg with a height of 158 cm, already in the overweight category. Must lose approximately 20 to 30 kg from current body weight. As informed by Consultant Nutritionist Sirka, it took approximately 40 weeks to reach my ideal weight target, I’m sorry, because dropping drastically is not good for our health.

If we follow the Sirka premium program, there will be a weight loss evaluation every week, and we will be directly monitored for every food intake and activity carried out by inputting all the necessary data into the Sirka online diet application. This premium mentoring program is of course paid, for a certain period of time.

When we assist with a diet or weight loss program, there are various diet plans, exercise tutorials in the form of videos and daily diet menus that we can follow. It’s really personal and we can prove the results after the mentoring program is finished.

Programs in the Sirka Application

Program provided by Sirka Online Diet App

In the Sirka online diet application, we can consult about the following things:

1. Hamilan Program (Preconception)

2. Program Gastritis give GERDS

3. Weight Loss Program

4. Hypertension Program

5. Weight Maintenance Program

6. Program Diabetes

7. Program PCOS

8. Post-partum and Breastfeeding Program

9. Weight Gain Program

So we can choose a program that suits our needs, to be able to take part in the Sirka program there is a minimum age limit of 11 years and for the elderly there must be assistance and monitoring from the family too, to help fill in data and daily reports in the Sirka application

Healthy Tips for a Successful Diet

Apart from diet, we also really need to have a healthy lifestyle, here are my healthy tips:

1. Get to know yourself by fulfilling balanced nutrition for the body, both physically and mentally.

2. Maintain mental health, so that a healthy body and happy soul can be achieved.

3. Follow a regular eating pattern with the aim of avoiding excessive hunger.

4. Avoid the habit of delaying eating when your stomach starts to feel hungry, because it will have bad effects, such as going crazy overeating, only choosing certain menus that do not meet balanced nutrition, and many other problems. When it’s time to eat, don’t delay or miss the time to eat.

5. Do physical activity

Activities such as sweeping, mopping, lifting gallons, dropping off and picking up school children by bicycle can be simple physical activities that make us sweat and become fitter in between our daily routines.

6. Get enough rest and reduce nighttime activities such as staying up late.

7. Reduce screen time in front of gadgets, and increase outdoor activities.

Have I succeeded in getting my ideal body weight? Honestly, it is still far from expectations, but at least by following all the programs and advice from Consultant Nutritionist Sirka, there is a loss of 1 kg and the body feels fresher than before.

For those of you who are curious, you can immediately download the Sirka online diet application and start consulting with a nutritionist and joining existing programs aimed at weight management, women’s health (promil, PCOS, breastfeeding), and chronic diseases (diabetes, GERD/ gastritis, hypertension). The costs are still relatively affordable, rather than having to go back and forth to the hospital for treatment because your lifestyle is too late to improve.

