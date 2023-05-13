Home » agreement with SIAE, Italian music is back on social media…
Technology

agreement with SIAE, Italian music is back on social media…

by admin
agreement with SIAE, Italian music is back on social media…

After months of tension and deafening silence on social media, Instagram and Facebook users will finally be able to share stories and reels with Italian songs again. There SIAE (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers) has in fact announced that it has signed a provisional agreement with MetaMark Zuckerberg’s company that controls two of the most popular social networks in the world.

The agreement provides for the extension of same terms as the license agreement which expired in December of 2022, waiting to find a definitive and lasting solution. The extension is reportedly expected to last until 6 October.

Meta and SIAE have reached an agreement (for now)

Try Amazon Prime and all its benefits for 30 days for free

The split between Siae and Meta broke out in mid-March, although the two parties’ agreement had already expired in December. Meta had announced that it had not reached an agreement with the Società Italiana Autori ed Editori for the renewal of the copyright licence.

As a first consequence of the failed agreement, all music – including international music protected by Soundreef – disappeared from Facebook and Instagram, creating many problems for musicians, authors, record companies and content creators.

With the agreement, albeit provisional, Italian music should return to Meta’s social networks in the next few hours. In the meantime Fimithe Federation of the Italian Music Industry, has commented positively on the return of Italian music on social media.

Offer

Vinyl Record Player, 3 Speeds (33 1/3, 45 And 78 RPM) stereo…

  • 【Brief Style Case】 Briefcase / briefcase design, easy portability and switch from room to room…
  • 【3 Speed ​​Belt Drive】33/45/78 RPM speed settings with included 45rpm adapter let you…
  • 【Bluetooth function】 you can connect to your bluetooth wirelessly, such as a mobile phone,…

You may also like

40 volunteers and a start-up teach GPT-4 proper...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about the future...

Google expects more than 200 million vehicles to...

Cybersecurity e direttive UE: le best practice CybergON

How to extract a frame from a GIF...

Google expects more than 200 million vehicles to...

Aounuma and Fujibayashi, interview with the authors of...

Lock: “FPÖ TV” cannot upload videos to YouTube

The 2031 Prize starts again, 55 prizes and...

The car-machine software war begins! Google launches more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy