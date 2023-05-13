agreement with SIAE, Italian music is back on social media…

After months of tension and deafening silence on social media, Instagram and Facebook users will finally be able to share stories and reels with Italian songs again. There SIAE (Italian Society of Authors and Publishers) has in fact announced that it has signed a provisional agreement with MetaMark Zuckerberg’s company that controls two of the most popular social networks in the world.

The agreement provides for the extension of same terms as the license agreement which expired in December of 2022, waiting to find a definitive and lasting solution. The extension is reportedly expected to last until 6 October.

Meta and SIAE have reached an agreement (for now)

The split between Siae and Meta broke out in mid-March, although the two parties’ agreement had already expired in December. Meta had announced that it had not reached an agreement with the Società Italiana Autori ed Editori for the renewal of the copyright licence.

As a first consequence of the failed agreement, all music – including international music protected by Soundreef – disappeared from Facebook and Instagram, creating many problems for musicians, authors, record companies and content creators.

With the agreement, albeit provisional, Italian music should return to Meta’s social networks in the next few hours. In the meantime Fimithe Federation of the Italian Music Industry, has commented positively on the return of Italian music on social media.