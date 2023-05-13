Pioli after the Champions League also collapses in Serie A

Resounding at the Peak. Milan peak. The Spice beat the defending champions. Signed Wisniewski ed Esposito. Perhaps with their head towards the Champions League, the remodeled Milan didn’t make a big game against a desperate Spezia. Thinking of a defensive game, Semplici had opted for a three-man defense, with Amian and Reca on the outside lines. Right choice. After a series of worrying results, Spezia suffered the Rossoneri attack (Tonali’s post), sporadically managing to commit Pioli’s defence, without creating excessive dangers. Without many owners, the team of Pegs had to rely on the raids of Hernandez and some attempts by Pobega and Saelemaekers, while the strikers Origi and Rebic saw little. Even the La Spezia players weren’t able to do much in the first half, despite the presence of Nzola. We cannot speak of an exciting match in terms of quality, even if fought. Another game of Spezia in the second half. Let’s say that the Rossoneri have had a clear decline and Spezia has become dangerous with Nzola, Ekdal and Wisniewski. Saving Maignan.

Then Wisniewski’s goal after an Amian post. Esposito’s doubling from a free-kick accentuated the ruinous fall of Pioli’s team. In two words: Rossoneri fool. The victory of Spezia, who had also eliminated Inter at the Peak, opened the doors to the hopes of Semplici’s team on the road to salvation and further disheartened Milan, which is losing matches and opportunities also due to the problems of important players such as Leao And Bennacer. Simple, without the disqualified Agudelo and the injured players Maldini, Sticks and Holm, had from the beginning deployed Reca in defense, the gunner Nzola and Bourabia in support. Pioli, without Thiaw (suspended), Leao, Bennacer (injured), Krunic e Messiah he had been forced to insert Pobega in the middle, Origi and Rebic in attack. Giroud met again in the final: too late. Pioli’s choices will cause discussion. Tonali’s post after seven minutes, with a low right-footed shot from outside, kicked off the Rossoneri’s attempts. The reaction of Spezia was impalpable, which protested in vain a “hands” (but it wasn’t there) from Pobega in the area.

Spice, deserved victory

Saele makers from the edge he choked a shot that could have been more dangerous. A blow from Hernandez from thirty meters was deflected by Dragowski. A header from Amian (high) broke the Rossoneri attack. In the second half, Spezia was more aggressive, without valid conclusions. Diaz, pushed from behind into the area, too little for Doveri. Bourabia grazed the intersection from the edge. Tone them from the right on the outside of the net. After the expulsion of Lorieri (second di Semplici) for protests, Zurkowski came on for Bourabia. Pioli brought in Ballo-Touré (Hernandez) e The Ketelaere (Saelemaekers). A Gyasi-N’Zola action with a knee shot blocked by Maignan who shortly after deflected a shot by Ekdal. Adli replaced Diaz in Milan. In the 30th minute the turning point: corner from the left, Amian’s head: post, on the rebound Wisnsewki he bagged from close range. Calabria has entered. In the 40th minute Esposito’s free kick in the top right corner by Maignan. Grand finale of La Spezia and deserved victory. Milan attacked in the final, but with morale in the cellar.