Air conditioner or cooler? Cool yes but watch out for energy consumption

According to a survey conducted in early June by Selectra, in Italy the wall-mounted air conditioner is the most used appliance for cooling the home. Seven out of ten people choose it while only 10% do not resort to any means to overcome heat waves in summer. The online buyer of electricity, gas, internet service providers and much more, remembers that in this 2023, a wall-mounted air conditioner can impact around 50 euros on the bill, slightly less than a portable air conditioner. Deciding which model to buy is no longer just a question of design and functionality but also of optimizing spending and the possibility of using the tool even beyond the summer period. How? For example, with the air purification options, in addition to the consolidated dehumidification options, to concentrate a job that, until recently, was carried out by different appliances in a single element. LG DualCool Atmosphere is an air conditioner with integrated purifier, which offers promises to remove polluting micro-particles (also known as particulate matter or PM) present in the air, through a process consisting of three phases.

The PM 1.0 sensor detects dust particles and other harmful particulates in the air and starts the purification system when necessary. At the top is the ion diffuser which emits over 5 million negative ions into the environment. These attach themselves to the microscopic dust particles and, through electrostatic attraction, are attracted to the positively charged HAF (High Air Flow) magnetic filtration system, which holds them, releasing clean air. Speaking of technology, the other Korean company of reference is Samsung, which has the WindFree range of air conditioners in its portfolio.

The peculiarity is in the presence on the back of thousands of small holes which, with the reduction in the air outlet speed, do not reduce the flow of well-being in the environment but simply lower the noise level of the jet for savings also in terms of consumption. At the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas in January, EcoFlow, which produces solutions for portable power and renewable energy, presented Wave 2, a small air conditioner, also on sale in Italy. It enters practically everywhere and if the humidity is less than 70% it doesn’t even have to discharge any liquid. Drain which, on the other hand, is essential when the Wave 2 is used in heating mode, therefore with the addition of a pipe that throws the water out, even into a bucket to be emptied if necessary.

The beauty of EcoFlow’s solution is that, in line with its corporate vision, right from the design stage the idea is to offer a natively smart product. The air conditioner is controlled from the smartphone, from which it is also possible to monitor the remaining charge status, when using it without a cable. The power supply can also take place via an external battery, such as the solar one of the same brand. Synonymous with high value in value for money is Hi-Sense.

The KC series integrates a hydrophilic coating that allows for the removal of microorganisms and dust. By activating the Self-Clean function directly from the remote control, the air conditioner starts the self-cleaning process through the frosting, defrosting and battery drying phases. In this way, the air introduced into the house is always clean and the performance of the air conditioner remains optimal. Obviously all the functions are managed via app and Wi-Fi, also through the support of Google and Alexa voice assistants. But can a fan, understood in its most traditional sense, replace an air conditioner? There are those who try, like Dyson. The latest Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde is the first Dyson purifier humidifier and fan that detects and destroys formaldehyde, able to tackle not only the problem of indoor pollution, but also the dryness of the air caused by the use of the air conditioning, lowering temperatures and the use of heating systems.

