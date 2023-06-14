Home » Alan Wake 2 is about 20 hours long
Alan Wake 2 is about 20 hours long

Alan Wake 2 is about 20 hours long
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Gamereactor most recently in last week’s summer game festival Alan Wake 2 was shown during, and you can read more about it in our preview. One of the major new things about this adventure is that our main character, Wake, has to share the spotlight with FBI agent Saga Anderson.

Both have their own stories (meaning you can’t play as Alan Wake in chapters made for Anderson, or vice versa), and you’re free to choose the order in which you take on their respective missions, except from start to end. During a recent Q&A, Remedy answered several questions about the game, one of which was about the length of the adventure.

Communications Director Thomas Puha had this to say on the topic:

“It depends on your skill set, but at the moment (the game isn’t fully finished as a lot of content is still being worked on), we’re looking at over 20 hours.

That’s pretty massive for a horror game, but hopefully Remedy has a well-written story that’s enough to keep us entertained.

Thank you Wccftech

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

