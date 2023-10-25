Alan Wake 2 Officially Launches with Stunning Full Ray Tracing Graphics and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 Technology

“Alan Wake 2” Set to Release With Cutting-Edge Graphics Technology

October 27, 2023

Excitement is building as gamers eagerly anticipate the launch of “Alan Wake 2” this week. The highly anticipated game will feature the latest ray tracing graphics technology and artificial intelligence (AI) advancements from NVIDIA DLSS 3.5. This combination not only enhances the speed of gameplay but also delivers stunning visuals.

Players equipped with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are in for an unparalleled gaming experience. The game’s frame rate in 4K quality is set to increase by an average of 4.5 times, thanks to the use of NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction technology. Additionally, the incorporation of NVIDIA Reflex technology will make gameplay more responsive.

In addition to “Alan Wake 2,” two independent games, “Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure” and “Shadows of Doubt,” are also launching today with support for DLSS. The upgraded versions of these games promise improved performance.

Developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games, “Alan Wake 2” has been highly anticipated by fans. The game will immerse players in two beautiful yet terrifying worlds as they search for the source of the supernatural darkness trapping the protagonist, Alan Wake, in an endless nightmare.

Tatu Aalto, chief graphics programmer at Remedy Entertainment, expressed excitement about the use of DLSS 3.5’s new light reconstruction feature. This advancement allows for the creation of even more visually striking ray tracing graphics, enabling players to delve deeper into the story of “Alan Wake 2.”

The full ray tracing and path tracing technology utilized in “Alan Wake 2” take the visual effects of ray tracing lighting, reflections, and shadows to new heights. These technologies have been seamlessly integrated into a single solution, resulting in stunning game graphics. For a complete visual experience, viewers are encouraged to watch the exclusive “Alan Wake 2” RTX launch video.

GeForce RTX GPU users can activate the ray tracing and DLSS technologies in “Alan Wake 2” to automatically enable ray tracing. By replacing denoisers with an integrated AI model, the image quality produced by ray tracing technology is enhanced, making the game more immersive and realistic. Benchmark tests have shown that ray tracing technology can run up to 14% faster, providing GeForce RTX gamers with improved gameplay performance.

The combination of NVIDIA’s various technologies allows GeForce RTX players to enjoy exceptional graphics while benefiting from significant performance improvements. With 4K image quality settings and all options maxed out, the game execution performance on GeForce RTX 4090 increases by 4.1 times. Players can now enjoy “Alan Wake 2” in 4K quality at a frame rate of over 120 FPS. Similarly, on the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, performance increases by 4.7 times.

For players using 1440p quality with full ray tracing enabled, the GeForce RTX 40 series delivers an average frame rate three times higher, giving them the opportunity to enjoy the game at 80 FPS or more. Even at the commonly used 1080p image quality, game execution performance sees an average increase of 2.7 times, with higher-end graphics cards enabling frame rates of up to 190 FPS.

Full ray tracing technology, also known as path tracing, allows for the accurate simulation of light within the entire game scene. This technology, coupled with AI acceleration features found in GeForce RTX GPUs equipped with RT cores and NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, enables the creation of real-time, fully ray-traced video game visuals.

The “Alan Wake 2” game settings provide two preset options: RT High and RT Medium. Both of these settings make use of path tracing technology, creating a more immersive experience for players. A complete breakdown of the ray tracing features available in each preset can be found on the game’s website.

To further enhance the gaming experience, NVIDIA will be releasing a Game Ready driver specifically tailored for “Alan Wake 2” on October 26th.

For gamers looking to jump into “Alan Wake 2,” there’s an exciting offer available. By purchasing eligible GeForce RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080, and 4090 graphics cards, as well as desktop PCs featuring GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, or RTX 4070 laptop GPUs, players can receive a digital copy of the game. This offer is available at select retail and e-commerce channels. More information can be found on the Alan Wake 2 bundle information website.

Lastly, players can also enjoy “Alan Wake 2” on the GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, ensuring that gamers can experience the game on various devices.

The release of “Alan Wake 2” promises to usher in a new era of gaming graphics, thanks to the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Players can look forward to immersing themselves in a visually stunning world while experiencing the incredible advancements made in real-time ray tracing.