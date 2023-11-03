Alberto Raviolo is the new Country Manager of Epson Italia

Management

Formerly director of the Consumer & Channel Business Unit for Europe, in his new position Alberto Raviolo will continue the development and execution of the strategic plan of the Italian company, in line with the growth objectives of the parent company

Published on 02 Nov 2023

Alberto Raviolo, Country Manager of Epson Italia

After a long career spent at Epson, during which Alberto Raviolo he has held managerial positions in Italy and Europe, from 1 November 2023 will take over the position Country Manager of the Italian branch of Epson, a Japanese company that operates in the sectors of inkjet printing, video projection, wearable products and robotics. To make the announcement official Yoshiro NagafusaPresident of Epson Europe, e Massimo PizzocriCEO of Epson Italy.

The growth of Epson Italia entrusted to the leadership of Alberto Raviolo

The new position joins the current position of Director of the Consumer & Channel Business Unit for Europe. As Country Manager of Epson Italia, Raviolo takes on the responsibility of carrying forward the development and execution of the Italian company’s strategic plan, in line with the parent company’s growth objectives.

“The role of the Country Manager – he declared Massimo Pizzocri – it is strategic and presupposes the ability to listen, analyze and above all guide the actions necessary for the company to face future challenges in the markets, which are constantly changing today. Alberto is the right person to continue the growth set by Epson Italia. He is a colleague who built his career within Epson, first in Italy and then in Europe. He is also known and esteemed internationally for the concrete contribution that he has been able to give to the business and the organization in recent years”.

The professional path of the new Country Manager

Alberto Raviolo graduated in Business Economics from Bocconi University in Milan, after an initial experience in marketing at Black & Decker. he joined Epson Italia in 1997 come Product Manager of Consumer Products. His career developed first in Italy, in the Sales area as Corporate Business Manager and later in marketing until he took on the role of Marketing Director. In 2010 he was promoted Head of Channel Development di Epson Europe and from that moment on he occupied positions of increasing responsibility in the European structure until he became Director of the Consumer & Channel Business Unit for the Europe area.

“I’m proud – he commented Alberto Raviolo – of the trust placed in me and I know I can count on the extraordinary professionalism, strong team spirit, dedication and focus on objectives of my colleagues who will help me grow Epson, continuing to innovate. It’s true, markets are constantly moving, but our company has proprietary technologies and unique products to overcome the challenges we face. And perhaps the biggest of all is continuing to improve the sustainability of our business.”

