Aldi sells smart weather station with color display at a top price

Tired of using the often inaccurate weather apps on your smartphone? Then you should consider getting your own weather station with local measurement. Aldi is currently offering a particularly well-equipped model at an absolute bargain price. We have the details for you.
Aldi: Bresser 5-in-1 comfort weather center greatly reduced
The “5-in-1 Comfort Weather Center” from Bresser is currently available in the Aldi online shop absolute bargain price of 79.99 euros (View offer at Aldi). There is an additional shipping cost of EUR 4.95. At other retailers you pay at least 89 euros including shipping, so it is a great bargain.
What good is the weather station from Aldi?
With the weather station you can always keep track of the weather and get a reliable prediction on the basis of the outdoor sensor measured weather data on the large color display display. The device combines Thermometer, hygrometer, rain gauge and wind gauge as well as Clock in one. This gives you data about the wind strength and direction, the amount of rain, the air pressure and the outside and inside temperature. The future weather situation is calculated based on these values and displayed as a pictogram.
You can find more Aldi bargains here:
The data is transmitted wirelessly from the outdoor sensor. The Color display is easy to read and has one backlight. In addition, the time is set automatically via the DCF radio signal and also has an alarm function. You can also be warned of frost and have maximum and minimum temperature values displayed.
Almost 2,000 customers left their rating on Amazon and gave it a particularly good 4.5 out of 5 stars. The simple setup, the reliable measured values, the visually appealing display as well as the good readability of the display. Incidentally, you get a 5-year guarantee on Bresser devices from the manufacturer.
Is a simpler version without a colored display enough for you? Then you can also get 20 euros cheaper at Aldi:
Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.