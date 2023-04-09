It’s been nearly six years since American McGee said he wanted to make a third game in the Alice series, and since he’s shared some information about the game, called Alice: Asylum It’s been over four years, so some of you may hope to see something important from it soon. Well, I have important news, but they are not good.

McKee shared some disappointing news on his Patreon, as his latest post reveals that EA has decided not to fund the production of Alice: Asylum. The big publisher also didn’t want to sell him the license, which meant plans for a third Alice game fell through. To quote McKee:

“We have exhausted all options for making a new Alice game. With these answers from EA, there is no other way forward for the project. Therefore, we are hibernating this Patreon page and associated pre-production activity. Content will remain unchanged , but we will no longer offer the option to fund work on Alice: Asylum through this (or any other) platform.

This was obviously a heavy blow to him and the team, which is probably one of the reasons why he took the opportunity to announce that he was taking at least a long break from the gaming industry – and even made it sound like retirement. Even if EA decides to make a third Alice game, McKee said he doesn’t want to be a part of it. An interesting statement, because it would be very surprising if/when the TV series airs if EA doesn’t make a new Alice game.