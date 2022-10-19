The eCommerce boom was notably boosted by the events of the past few years. With shops and businesses having to close, retailers upped their online presence as more people than ever began using online retail.

In this article we will be talking about eCommerce website solutions and how they have developed recently. We’ll also be looking at some informative and interesting statistics about the growth of eCommerce.

Let’s start with a brief explanation of the eCommerce website and what it is.

What is an eCommerce Website?

Quite simply, an eCommerce website is one where consumers can browse and purchase items online without entering a physical shop. Many big brand names now operate both bricks and mortar and online stores. Many smaller businesses opt to sell only through an eCommerce website.

Typically, an eCommerce website will have a home page with an introduction to the business, an about page that introduces the businesses and outlines what it is about, and store pages displaying the goods they want to sell. There will also be a checkout, a secure and safe payment portal where the customer completes the transaction.

Next, we want to use statistics to show you just how important eCommerce is to the modern business.

Who Uses eCommerce Websites?

Where once it was largely the younger generations who shopped online that is no longer the case. The Covid-19 pandemic confined people to their homes, and those previously unwilling to use online retail discovered its convenience. Have a look at the following stats as we believe they are eye-opening:

· Almost 9 out of 10 consumers now search online before making a purchase.

· More than 90% of internet users worldwide have made online purchases.

· 2020 saw a 50% increase in the use of eCommerce in the USA over 2019.

· In 2022, eCommerce holds a share of 21% of all retail markets. This is expected to reach 95% by 2040.

· The eCommerce market is estimated to be worth $5.55 trillion in 2022.

Those are figures and facts that say you must have an eCommerce website, or you are missing out on a great proportion of custom. So, how do you build and implement a successful eCommerce website?

Getting Help with Your eCommerce Website

There are platforms that you can get to know and build your own simple eCommerce website. These are fine for smaller stores offering a few products, hobby retailers in other words.

If you are serious you need to work with a professional outfit that understands how eCommerce works. There are many examples of industry jargon that will be alien to the newcomer – Search Engine Optimization (SEO), cart abandonment, the consumer journey, sales funnel – for example plus many technical terms that are confusing.

A professional web design and development company will be up to speed with the current trends in website design and will be able to build you an efficient, interactive, website that the consumer will appreciate. Use the link in the opening paragraph for an example and start building your business online.

