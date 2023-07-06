Alle Nintendo-Switch-Highlights 2023 – TECHBOOK

By Marlene Polywka | Jul 06, 2023 7:38 am

The Nintendo Switch continues to enjoy enormous popularity. A lot of new games will appear again in 2023, both big blockbusters and promising indie titles. TECHBOOK lists the highlights for the coming year.

2022 was a mixed year for gamers. In addition to great new games, the industry continued to struggle with the effects of the pandemic, both positive and negative. For the Nintendo Switch, for example, Corona resulted in an extreme increase in demand; for months the console was hard to come by. This has also given game development a boost. This can still be felt in 2023, so we can look forward to many highlights for the Nintendo Switch. In order to keep track of this flood of new games, TECHBOOK lists the titles that you should definitely keep an eye on.

Die Nintendo-Switch-Highlights 2023

According to the current status, 2022 will be a year in which a comparatively large number of major titles will be released for the switch. “Pokémon Legends: Arceus”, “Kirby and the Forgotten Land”, “Rune Factory 5”, “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim” or “Tormented Souls” are just a few names on this list. We present some highlights in more detail and keep the following list as up-to-date as possible.

Octopath Traveler 2

After the furious first part of “Octopath Traveler”, many fans of the pixel adventure should be happy that a second part is coming. As in the previous game, there are again eight heroes whose story needs to be explored. Each character brings their own abilities for both the turn-based combat system and the interaction with other NPCs in the open world. What is new, however, is the day and night system that influences the interactions. Characters and game world are not based on the predecessor.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – ab 12. Mai

One of the biggest – if not THE biggest – highlights of 2023 for the Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Nintendo game is the direct successor to the successful title “Breath of the Wild” and ties directly to it in terms of content. As a knight Link you have to save the kingdom of Hyrule again from the villain Ganon, with whom you now have to deal in a different form. Princess Zelda is also stuck in the past, where she also fights the omnipotent antagonist. TECHBOOK has tested the game extensively, explained new mechanics and also compared it with its predecessor.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – out October 20th

In 2023, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be the first 2D platformer Mario game in over a decade. The trailer was therefore already celebrated by many fans for its nostalgia factor. The miracle flowers, which cause a lot of chaos in the game world, are important. You can then control familiar characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy or Yoshi. Plenty of new items have also been announced, such as an elephant item that allows you to transform into the popular animal.

Hogwarts Legacy – 14. November

One of the big game highlights of 2023 is certainly “Hogwarts Legacy” and it will also appear for the Nintendo Switch, but only after the actual release. The open-world game allows “Harry Potter” fans to explore Hogwarts School of Magic on their own. The action is set in the 19th century during the goblin uprisings. So we get to know a slightly different Hogwarts than that of the well-known book series by JK Rowling. As is typical for role-playing games, players can then create their own character and choose one of the four houses themselves. In the course of the story, it is then necessary to explore and develop the ability to perceive ancient magic. The game has already been released as a PC version and has been extensively tested by TECHBOOK.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Disney game Dreamlight Valley is a must for Disney fans. But even players who simply appreciate simulation games are well advised to use the title. As the new (old) ruler of a magical valley, the main task is to get rid of the mysterious and evil nightthorns and bring back the inhabitants. These include Mickey Mouse and his friends, Moiana, Elsa and Anna, the magician Merlin, Ursula, Remy, Scar and many other well-known characters from the Disney universe. In addition, updates with new quests appear regularly, which in turn introduce new characters into the game. TECHBOOK has intensively tested “Disney Dreamlight Valley” as an early access version – the official release is now scheduled for 2023.

