Following the recent leaks, Guerrilla Games made an appearance at The Game Awards to officially announce that Horizon: Forbidden West will get a mainline expansion next year that will take Aloy all the way to the ruins of Los Angeles to explore the Burning Shore.

In this expansion, Aloy will travel to an all-new area south of the Tenakth clan’s borders, where she will meet all new characters and experience additional adventures again based on the west coast of the United States.

As you can see in the extended announcement trailer, The Burning Shore shows us an overgrown and broken version of Los Angeles with a powerful machine lurking in it that needs Aloy’s immediate attention.

It should be said that while Horizon: Forbidden West did launch on PS4 and PS5, the Burning Shore expansion will only be available on PS5, as it plans to deliver a “technically and creatively grand vision.”

As for when it will arrive, that date is set for April 19, 2023, and you can watch the announcement trailer below.

