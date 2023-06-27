Amazon discounts the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet by 35%: not bad

There are not only initiatives related to Amazon Prime Day 2023 to attract the attention of fans of the Tech world in this period. In fact, on the well-known e-commerce portal, for example, there is also a discount relating to the tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

In this regard, the latter model is now sold at a price of 584.19 euros through the local version of Andy Jassy’s official company portal. From the latter we learn that previously the cost was 899 euros, therefore what is referred to is a possible saving of 35%.

In a nutshell, on balance, the discount is 314.81 euros. In short, it could potentially be a good opportunity for those looking for a tablet of a certain range, also considering that it is a model linked to 2022 (and which therefore does not go too far with the times). Furthermore, the product is sold and shipped directly from Amazon (therefore it is not considered a reseller).

For the rest, looking at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 data sheet, the Wi-Fi model offered by Amazon at the aforementioned price is the 8/128GB one. Reference is clearly made to the Italian version of the tablet. In any case, you may also want to go directly to the official Samsung portal for more details on the device’s features.

