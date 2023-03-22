The TV market had recently collapsed, but the online giant now wants to impress customers with its own Amazon devices. There will be four different models, all with Qled displays, at the start.

Amazon enters the television business in Germany – and also relies on the popularity of its language assistant Alexa. The most expensive of the three model series contains hands-free Alexa control and also shows the so-called widgets for various functions on the screen. This includes, for example, being able to look at the calendar, leave notes for the family and control networked technology in the household, how Amazon explained on Wednesday.

The world‘s largest online retailer is thus entering a market that has recently cooled off noticeably after an upswing at the beginning of the corona pandemic. Last year, sales of televisions in Germany fell by a good 15 percent to almost 4.9 million devices. At the same time, the average sales price rose from 677 to 689 euros compared to 2021.

Amazon wants to cover several price segments in this situation. The top model series with QLED display starts at 600 euros in the smallest of four screen sizes. The cheapest and easiest AmazonTV is in the entry-level segment with a price starting at 280 euros. The group emphasizes that its Fire TV players are the most used video streaming players on the German market.

The group is also bringing its game streaming service Luna, in which you can play video games over the Internet, to Germany.

(APA/DPA)