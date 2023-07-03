Amazon opens July with many discounts on Apple products: from iPhone to Mac

In addition to the Amazon Second Hand promotion, an interesting series of discounts on many Apple products arrives today, which can be purchased at significantly lower prices than the list prices.

Details below:

Apple Watch SE (2ª gen.) (GPS, 40mm) Galaxy Color Aluminum Case Smartwatch with Galaxy Color Sport Band – Regular. Fitness tracker, sleep monitoring, accident detection: 269.90 euros

Apple 2023 Mac mini desktop computer with M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU: 8GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, Gigabit Ethernet: 799.99 Euros

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular. Fitness tracker, O₂ Levels app, water resistant: 439 Euros

Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) – Midnight: 829 Euros

As also happened in other circumstances, no information is available on the expiry date of the promotions, and the advice is to proceed quickly with the purchase in case of interest in the products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

