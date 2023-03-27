In this article we present some of the best tech bargains and our price comparison shows where to find the best deals and when is the right time to buy. Keeping track of so many offers is not always easy. With that in mind, we first combed through the categories most relevant to us for the best deals.

In our price comparison, we take a detailed look at the price history and can thus ensure that the product in question has not been offered at a lower price in the past. Are the spring offers hot deals or were the prices artificially raised in advance? TechStage has examined all offers.

Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Ring & Co.



As you are used to from the Prime Days, Amazon has greatly reduced its own brands such as the Echo Dot in the 5th generation. At least at first glance. When we took a closer look at some of the devices, we noticed that other retailers such as NBB or Expert offer the products at exactly the same price as Amazon. So it is by no means the case that these are exclusive offers.

These are by no means new low prices. However, due to the current rate of inflation, it is questionable whether the previous low prices can ever be reached again. TechStage has already tested some products developed by Amazon. To delve deeper into the matter, we recommend taking a look at our “Amazon” theme world.

The fact is that the own brands have not been offered so cheaply for a long time. So if you want to expand your Amazon range or have been thinking about getting an Echo product, Fire tablet or Kindle for a long time, you should do it now.

Home & Garden



In line with the spring offers, Amazon has greatly reduced the K 5 Power Control Home pressure washer. The price is currently 261 euros. In January, the high-pressure cleaner was only offered at a slightly lower price for one day. Before the start of the Amazon campaign, the device was traded for 299 euros. This means that almost 13 percent can currently be saved here.

With our guide on the subject of “Electricity in the garden”, even the largest machines can be supplied in no time at all. If you don’t want to lift a finger at all this summer, purchasing a robot lawn mower might be a good idea. In our “Robot Lawn Mower” theme world, we provide a good overview of the various models.

DIY & Household



The counterpart to the subject of electricity are battery-operated devices. It often makes sense to have a second battery handy for important devices. With the Bosch Professional 18-volt system battery (5 Ah), Amazon has the right offer. The battery can be used for all common Bosch machines with a voltage of 18 volts. It is currently reduced by almost 6 percent and ends up in the shopping cart for 60 euros.

Since, as is well known, the household unfortunately does not take care of itself, there are a number of gadgets that make the work a lot easier. In particular, such an assistant is the Tefal SV8055 Express Anti-Calc steam iron station with a pressure of 6.5 bar. The station is on offer for 135 euros, which is at least 15 euros cheaper than in the days before.

If you want to save even more time doing housework, you should think about purchasing a vacuum and floor mopping robot. But which model is the right one for me? We have already tested a number of products from this area. In our “Robot Wiper” theme world you will find test reports on all common models.

