In a few days, AMD’s next-generation RX 7900 XT/XTX graphics card, which uses the 5nm process RDNA 3 architecture, will be officially launched.

However, before that, a report from market research firm Jon Peddie Research poured cold water on AMD.

According to the JPR report, in the third quarter of this year, the market share of AMD’s independent graphics card dropped to 10%, which is not only a record low after AMD’s acquisition of ATi in 2006, but also the worst A-card since JPR began to investigate the GPU market in 2002. score.

In contrast, the market share of NVIDIA’s independent display has risen to a terrifying 86%, and even Intel, which has returned to the independent display market, has a market share of 4%.

Why is it so bad? There seem to be many reasons that can be interpreted, but in fact, the root cause lies in product strength. Don’t worry about the past, I just hope that the final actual performance of the well-known RX 7900 XT/XTX can live up to the expectations of A fans.

After all, only benign and sufficient competition can benefit consumers. I believe everyone has experienced it. Starting from the RTX 20 series, the price of NVIDIA graphics cards has soared. I hope that this time AMD can make NVIDIA feel the pressure.

