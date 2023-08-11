AMD Unveils Limited Edition ‘Starfield’ Graphics Card and Processor Inspired by Bethesda Game Studios’ Epic Universe

AMD Unveils Limited Edition “Starfield” Graphics Card and Processor at QuakeCon 2023

QuakeCon 2023 saw AMD make a splash with the release of a limited edition “Starfield” AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card and a newly designed package for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor. These highly anticipated releases were inspired by the stunning aesthetics of the game and left fans in awe.

In celebration of the first new game universe created by Bethesda Game Studios in 25 years, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card comes equipped with a customized casing. This collectible graphics card boasts limitless creativity and a sense of free spirit that perfectly captures the essence of “Starfield”.

Not to be outdone, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor has also launched with a collectible packaging design that showcases the uniqueness of “Starfield”. This powerful processor is a gamer’s dream and promises unrivaled performance.

To give gamers a chance to experience the full power of “Starfield,” AMD, Bethesda Softworks, and their partner manufacturers are launching special promotions and gift activities. Through these initiatives, lucky players will have the opportunity to get their hands on one of only 500 exclusive “Starfield” Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards and one of 500 limited edition Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card is powered by the breakthrough AMD RDNA 3 architecture, offering a breathtaking high-refresh-rate 4K experience. With blazing-fast clock speeds, 24GB GDDR6 memory, DisplayPort 2.1 interface, and AV1 encoding support, this graphics card is a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor is built on the latest “Zen 4” architecture and boasts the world‘s fastest gaming performance. Its advanced 3D V-Cache technology integrates a large-capacity 104MB cache memory, delivering unparalleled power and speed.

To further excite fans, AMD and Bethesda Softworks have come together to organize a gift event on the community page. By participating in this event, fans stand a chance to win the highly coveted “Starfield” graphics card and processor, ensuring they can fully immerse themselves in the game’s universe.

The limited edition “Starfield” AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card and the collectible packaging for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor exemplify the commitment of AMD and Bethesda Softworks to push the boundaries of gaming technology. With these releases, gamers can expect an unparalleled and immersive gaming experience in the highly anticipated “Starfield” universe.

