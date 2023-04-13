Home Technology Amnesia: The Bunker delayed to avoid The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Hong Kong Sina
文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Amnesia: The Bunker was originally slated to launch in March, but Frictional Games decided to delay it. Now, two months later, the developers realize that releasing the game on May 16 might not have been the best idea.

Because the Swedes have sent out a press release revealing that Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed yet again, but this time for just one week. The game is now launching on May 23rd, and the first reason we made the decision was that the team wanted some extra time to polish. A very common excuse. The same cannot be said for the second. Frictional Games was one of the few studios to admit that fear of competition was another reason for the delay, saying:

“Carefully time releases to avoid a week full of amazing titles from other talented studios. This deliberate decision means you can fully immerse yourself in each amazing gaming experience without feeling overwhelmed .

That makes sense when mid-May includes the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Lego 2K Drive, and several other promising titles. Then again, this new date means it’ll be up against The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and despite rumors of a delay, it still appears to be Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

