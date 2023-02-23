It looks like the next game to get some Destiny 2 cosmetics will be InnerSloth’s social deduction game Among Us.as recently inTwitterAs teased on Twitter, the image states: “Eyes up,Crewmate”,It seems like對“Eyes up， Guardian”A play on words for Commander Zavala’s iconic catchphrase in Destiny 2.

While we’re awaiting confirmation and a proper reveal of this crossover, with the final This Week at Bungie blog post ahead of the Destiny 2: Lightfall launch arriving later today, we’ll hear more soon, and maybe even take a look at Among Whether or not Us cosmetics will arrive in Destiny 2, similar to the Assassin’s Creed and Fortnite crossover that provided the past two seasons of the game.

Either way, check out the teaser image below and let us know which Destiny 2 characters you can spot.