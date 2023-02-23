Home Technology Among Us appears to be a Destiny 2 crossover
Technology

Among Us appears to be a Destiny 2 crossover

by admin
Among Us appears to be a Destiny 2 crossover

It looks like the next game to get some Destiny 2 cosmetics will be InnerSloth’s social deduction game Among Us.as recently inTwitterAs teased on Twitter, the image states: “Eyes up,Crewmate”,It seems like對“Eyes up， Guardian”A play on words for Commander Zavala’s iconic catchphrase in Destiny 2.

While we’re awaiting confirmation and a proper reveal of this crossover, with the final This Week at Bungie blog post ahead of the Destiny 2: Lightfall launch arriving later today, we’ll hear more soon, and maybe even take a look at Among Whether or not Us cosmetics will arrive in Destiny 2, similar to the Assassin’s Creed and Fortnite crossover that provided the past two seasons of the game.

Either way, check out the teaser image below and let us know which Destiny 2 characters you can spot.

See also  Here are the winners of the Italian edition of the James Dyson Award

You may also like

Digital bancassurance, lack of offer in Italy, but...

Alexa enters Italian hotels to answer customer questions

To coincide with the arrival of PS VR2,...

iPhone turned into DAP Fender AE2i Audio Enhancer|Headphone...

Even professional studios at risk of hackers. This...

Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000T opens up new market for...

Cacciapaglia returns with Invisible Rainbows: «Streaming? Opportunities for...

New World is switching to a seasonal model

The European Union has asked its employees to...

Nothing Ear (Stick) – Nothing Ear (Stick)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy