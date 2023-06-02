Android 14 opens the BatteryManager API, the phone can check the battery health at any time

Some time ago, Google officially released Android 14 at the Google I/O 2023 Developer Conference, announcing that it has further improved the level of security protection in the Android 14 system. Recently, there has been new news that Google will introduce the BatteryManager API in the Android 14 system, which can display valuable data such as the number of charging cycles, charging status, manufacturing date, first use date, charging strategy, and operating status.

The full name of API is Application Programming Interface, translated as “Application Programming Interface”. Simply put, it is a set of methods and rules for different programs and machines to interact and exchange data. Like in daily life, the computer needs to call the data in the mobile phone, and connect the computer and the mobile phone with a data cable. The data cable can be regarded as an “API” interface. Therefore, “API” is still a very important process. If the news that broke the news is true, it will bring convenience to many users. Unfortunately, such a new API is not applicable to every model. Rahman said that at this stage it is limited to Pixel models running Android 14 Beta 2 and later. The API is expected to be extended to more models in the future.

A few days back, I commented on some new BatteryManager APIs Google added in Android 14. Two of the APIs (cycle count & charging status) are public while the rest (manufacturing date, date of first use, charging policy, state of health) are system APIs. https://t.co/3ujezWsLg2 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2023

Developer @narektor has created an open source battery health application called Batt using the BatteryManager API. The app utilizes Android 14 APIs to provide users with battery health statistics.

At present, this app is not yet on the Play Store, and users who want to experience it can download it from GitLab.