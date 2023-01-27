Home Technology Android 14 will prevent users from installing older versions of apps by themselves
Technology

Android 14 will prevent users from installing older versions of apps by themselves

by admin
Android 14 will prevent users from installing older versions of apps by themselves

Attendees take pictures of a large Android logo head at Alphabets Google Android plaza booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Android system allows users to install apk by themselves, some for early adopters, and some for returning to the functions of the old version, but this behavior is also accompanied by considerable risks. The next generation of Android 14 seems to have to face up to the problem. 9to5Google found that in the code of Android 14, apps that do not have the minimum system version requirements will be refused to install. Google means that they will gradually increase the minimum version requirements, and eventually will “aggressively” require at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above.

According to 9to5Google, the apps that are put on the Google Play Store today need to be installed on devices with Android 12 or above, but the reality is that some devices still run an older version of the system, so these users can only install the APK by themselves. However, this approach will increase the risk of malicious programs spreading in older systems. Therefore, the new version requirements rules, I believe, can force the old APK to be eliminated quickly, and finally prevent malicious programs from being hidden in the newer, more secure SDK.

See also  Steam Deck 2 will optimize screen and battery - Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

You may also like

GoldenEye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush, and more...

Trump is back, as sad as an Aznavour...

Netflix claims it has “never canceled a successful...

Bigtech layoffs, how much inefficiency

Bungie explains what caused Destiny 2’s 20-hour hiatus...

Bigtech layoffs, how much inefficiency

The details of the fourth free title update...

Trump is back, as sad as an Aznavour...

The remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror...

Movie with too many profanity demonstrates how AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy