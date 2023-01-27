Attendees take pictures of a large Android logo head at Alphabets Google Android plaza booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Android system allows users to install apk by themselves, some for early adopters, and some for returning to the functions of the old version, but this behavior is also accompanied by considerable risks. The next generation of Android 14 seems to have to face up to the problem. 9to5Google found that in the code of Android 14, apps that do not have the minimum system version requirements will be refused to install. Google means that they will gradually increase the minimum version requirements, and eventually will “aggressively” require at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above.

According to 9to5Google, the apps that are put on the Google Play Store today need to be installed on devices with Android 12 or above, but the reality is that some devices still run an older version of the system, so these users can only install the APK by themselves. However, this approach will increase the risk of malicious programs spreading in older systems. Therefore, the new version requirements rules, I believe, can force the old APK to be eliminated quickly, and finally prevent malicious programs from being hidden in the newer, more secure SDK.