Both Qualcomm and MediaTek will release flagship processors in November, and the actual products may not have to wait too long. Recently, the whistleblower brought news that at least four flagship series of mobile phones will be released before the end of this year, and Many of them will also be equipped with up to one-inch photosensitive elements.

The whistleblower Yogesh Brar revealed on Twitter that there are four flagship phones equipped with Qualcomm S8 Gen 2 coming out from November to December this year, namely Xiaomi 13/13 Pro, Motorola X40, vivo X90 Pro and iQOO 11/11 Pro. In the first quarter of next year, at least the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OPPO Find X6 Pro, Realme GT 4, OnePlus 11, and the Redmi K60 e-sports version will be released soon.

Upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 * powered handsets November – December

– Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro

– Motorola X40 (Edge 40 Pro)

– Vivo X90 Pro

– iQOO 11 / 11 Pro January – March

– Samsung Galaxy S23 series

– OPPO Find X6 Pro

– Realme GT 4

– OnePlus 11

– Redmi K60 Gaming — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 28, 2022

In addition to the Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro with a one-inch sensor and a Leica cooperative imaging system, the vivo X90 Pro will also use a one-inch Sony IMX989 with a Zeiss imaging system and the new V2 imaging chip, and OPPO will also use a one-inch Sony IMX989. IMX989, once again working with Hasselblad to tune the camera, and continue to use its own MariSillion X imaging chip.

However, another whistleblower, Digital Chat Station, said that the vivo X90 series will be the first to launch the Dimensity 9200 processor. Last year, the vivo X80 Pro launched a dual-processor version of Qualcomm and MediaTek, and vivo is also said to launch a new generation on November 9. The imaging chip V2, maybe this year, the X90 series may push a dual-processor version again. It seems that the flagship mobile phone market will be lively for a while.

