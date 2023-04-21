Apple is competing with itself

A new variant of the Studio Buds is coming soon from the Apple subsidiary Beats. The plus version of the small earplugs should not only offer better noise suppression, but also be cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2.

Beats Studio Buds+ as cheap AirPods Pro 2

After almost three years, Beats is working on one new variant of its ANC headphones Studio Buds. It should be called Beats Studio Buds+ and will probably attract customers with noticeable improvements in two areas (source: MacRumors).

Insiders report that the Apple subsidiary is dealing with the Beats Studio Buds + active noise cancellation has taken care of to hide disturbing tones even better. A transparency mode should also provide the opposite effect if wearers of the earplugs want to consciously let the ambient noise get to them.

In terms of price, the Beats Studio Buds + should not enter the spheres of the AirPods Pro 2. While the Pro Airpods from Apple officially still cost 299 euros, the Buds Earbuds are already available when they are released more likely to be around 200 euros.

That Beats is working on the Studio Buds+, Apple has already confirmed this indirectly. ANC headphones were already mentioned in a pre-release version of iOS 16.4. A real confirmation is still pending. However, since the Studio Buds+ have already undergone certification by the Federal Communications Commission, it shouldn’t be long before the launch.

You can see more about the Beats Studio Buds in the video:

Beats Studio Buds: Das Design

Beats Studio Buds+ with better charging case?

With the current Studio Buds, some users have a problem with the charging case, which the manufacturer will hopefully solve with the successor. When plugging in the earbuds, contact is not always made with the charging case, which is why they are do not charge afterwards. This problem also sometimes occurs with other Beats headphones, such as the Beats Fit Pro.

