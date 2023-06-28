Apple iTunes Store Incident Resolved: Which Services Were Affected?

The Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio or iTunes Store outage has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always annoying when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. In order to be able to better assess whether it is a local problem or Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store reported disruption! details of the issue

The company states June 27, 2023, 3:05 a.m. as the beginning of the disruption. The failure of the Apple services Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store has now been resolved and everything should be running correctly again since June 27th, 2023, 5:30 a.m. Apple announced the disruption on June 27, 2023, 12:03 p.m. A total of 5 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.4 hours.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“Users encountered a problem with the service listed above. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with iTunes Store?

Apple’s iTunes Store service enables you to discover, buy, and download digital content such as music, movies, TV shows, books, and podcasts. The iTunes Store lets you browse a wide range of entertainment and download your favorite content straight to your Apple device. You can purchase individual songs, albums, movies or TV episodes, or access music and video streaming services through subscriptions. The iTunes Store provides a convenient platform to buy and enjoy digital media content and allows you to customize your entertainment experiences.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 06/27/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow news.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

