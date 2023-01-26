In the latest news, the GPU benchmarks of the two Apple Silicon processors, the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max, are now known. According to the Metal running score data on the GeekBench running score library, the M2 Pro has 19 GPU cores; the M2 Max has 38 GPU cores, a 30% increase in graphics performance compared to the previous generation.

The following is the GPU running score data of the Apple Silicon processor:

M1 Ultra: 94,583

M2 Max: 86,805

M1 Max: 64,708

M2 Pro: 52,691

M1 Pro: 39,758

However, the M2 Max's OpenCL score is on par with the M1 Ultra's.

According to the GeekBench running score library data, the MacBook Pro with the M2 Max processor has appeared in the running score library many times before, with the highest single-core score of 2030 points and the highest multi-core score of 15333 points. The single-core running score of the M2 Pro is 1952 points, and the multi-core running score is 15013 points. There is no big difference between the two in terms of CPU.

