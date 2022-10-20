Paris Apple and Mercedes-Benz announced today that Apple Music’s award-winning Dolby Atmos-enabled Spatial Audio is now available for the first time as a native experience in Mercedes-Benz vehicles, fulfilling a shared commitment to providing the best music experience to customers around the world. Apple Music with Spatial Audio is fully integrated with the MBUX infotainment system in Mercedes-Maybach models, EQS and EQS SUVs, and EQE and S-Class, providing these vehicles with better studio-quality audio than any concert hall. And with unparalleled multi-dimensional sound and clarity, driving a fully immersive listening experience.

Oliver Schusser, Apple VP of Apple Music and Beats, said: “Sound quality is very important to Apple Music, so we’re excited to partner with Mercedes-Benz to deliver Apple Music’s ‘spatial audio’ natively in the car for the first time.” “Spatial Audio” is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music. It’s an experience that’s hard to explain in words; you have to listen to it to experience it. Together with Mercedes-Benz, we now have more opportunities to bring fully immersive music to life to subscribers around the world.”

Markus Schäfer, Group Chief Technology Officer and Director of Mercedes-Benz AG, said: “Together, we will provide our customers with an exemplary music experience unrivaled in the industry. It is an honour that our vehicle will be the first ever immersive ‘spatial audio’ with Dolby Atmos. non-Apple devices. This seamless experience shows how in-vehicle entertainment can reach exciting new heights through the perfect integration of hardware and software.”

Mercedes-Benz drivers with an Apple Music subscription can instantly listen to an ever-increasing selection of “Spatial Audio” songs and albums from the world‘s best-known artists, spanning all genres, including hip-hop, country, Latin, pop, classical Wait. Apple Music also offers curated Spatial Audio playlists, such as Spatial Audio Experience: Driving Music and Spatial Audio Experience: Hip Hop, where listeners can explore and discover songs by their favorite artists. In addition, subscribers have access to Apple Music’s full catalog of 100 million songs, thousands of editor’s pick playlists, and daily picks from the world‘s top music experts, including through “Apple Music 1”, “Apple Music Hits” All artists and hosts who broadcast with global live radio stations such as “Apple Music Country”.

Released to consumers last month, the limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach, created in partnership with Virgil Abloh, is the world‘s first, and the first in the Mercedes-Benz range, to offer an exceptional, multi-dimensional soundscape powered by a Burmester high-end 4D sound system . The system has 31 speakers, including 6 3D speakers above the cabin, 4 near-ear speakers in the front seats and an 18.5-liter subwoofer; 8 structural sensors (2 per seat); 2 amplifiers; and 1,750 watts of power. This technology will soon be extended to other models.