The free meeting for students of the last and penultimate year of high school “Orientamenti Itineranti” will be held at the Hotel de La Ville on 22 October 2002 from 10 am to 1 pm – Being A Doctor: the admission process to the faculties in Closed number. The meeting, organized by Tutor Up, a company operating in Campania in the field of preparation for admission tests, takes place under the aegis of Formore Education, a national association that operates in the field of school and university guidance.

Correct orientation is crucial for guiding students in the process of approaching the Admission Test, especially in this period which has led to a significant change in the structure and timing of the admission tests.

The topics of the meeting will be:

– the limited number

– from TEST TO TOLC MEDICINA, how the admission tests will change

– 2022 results, indications and comments

– the conduct of the test: methods, scores and programs

– chrono-program of the registration procedure

– simulation of the test (50 questions / 70 minutes) according to the new structure of TOLC-MED

Students will be issued with a certificate of participation showing the duration of the initiative for the purposes of evaluation by schools as a PCTO activity.

Subscriptions end on 21 October at 7.00 pm (Reservations https://www.tutorup.it/orientamenti-itineranti)