Apple Pay & Wallet current disruption: Problems and outages today on September 25th, 2023

Are you currently having problems with Apple Pay & Wallet? Apple just announced an outage for this service. Find out everything about the current situation on news.de.

It’s always annoying when you have one Applewant to use the service and are suddenly confronted with a disruption. In order to better assess whether it is a local problem or Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to help Disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our alert is designed to keep you informed about the issues and the potential impact. There is currently a disruption to an Apple service.

Apple Pay & Wallet malfunction reported! Details about the problem

There has been a problem with the Apple service “Apple Pay & Wallet” since September 22nd, 2023, 12:00 p.m. It was announced by the technology company Apple on September 25th, 2023 at 1:46 p.m. and is still ongoing to this day. A total of 1 service is affected by the disruption.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“Users are experiencing an issue with this service. We are investigating this issue and will update the status as more information becomes available. Some users are affected.”

Help with other Apple problems

Are you having trouble with another Apple outage or need more detailed information? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that you need further assistance. On the Apple support page You can contact Apple Support staff with your individual problem. You will also find answers, manuals and detailed technical articles on other service matters there.

What can I do with Apple Pay & Wallet?

With Apple Pay you can make contactless payments with your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. You add your payment information and can then pay at supported payment terminals. Wallet is an app where you can store digital cards, tickets and vouchers. Apple Pay is connected to Wallet, so you can store your payment cards there and pay with them. This gives you a convenient way to organize and access your most important payment and document information in one place.

roj/news.de

