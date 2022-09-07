Apple officially unveiled the latest generation of Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE at its fall 2022 conference.

Apple Watch Series 8 has 18 hours of all-day battery life and new health and safety features. Innovative body temperature sensing provides women with further health assessments with the same privacy protections as all other health data. Apple Watch Series 8 uses a unique dual-sensor temperature measurement design, one located on the back of the watch close to the wrist, and the other directly under the display, which can reduce the error caused by the difference between the external environment and the actual body temperature. With Apple Watch Series 8’s new body temperature sensing feature, users can receive pushback estimates of ovulation day. Knowing your ovulation day can help with family planning, and Apple Watch Series 8 also provides estimates through the Health app to make family planning easier and more convenient. The body temperature sensing function also enhances the accuracy of period prediction.

For the “Car Crash Detection” function, when a serious car accident is detected, the Apple Watch will ask the user to report, and if no response is received within 10 seconds, it will automatically call emergency services. Emergency personnel will receive the user’s device location information, and the user’s emergency contacts will be simultaneously notified. When Apple Watch is used in conjunction with the “Car Crash Detection” on the iPhone, it can help users more effectively.

Then the latest generation of Apple Watch SE provides the core experience of Apple Watch, including “activity record” tracking, heart rate change notification, “SOS emergency service”, and the new function “car crash detection”. The new generation maintains the original case design, but features a redesigned nylon composite back case in the same color, making it lighter than ever. Equipped with watchOS 9, users can enjoy the new “Compass” APP and more powerful fitness and health functions. Apple Watch SE is available in Midnight Dark, Starlight, and Silver, as well as 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, which fit all bands.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available for order from today, and the products will be available from September 16th. Series 8 is priced at HK$3,199/NT$12,900/RMB 2,999, SE is HK$1,999/NT$7,900/RMB 1,999 , interested readers may wish to go to the official website to learn more.

