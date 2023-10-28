Apple problem with Find My? SOLVED: THIS issue has been resolved

The problem with Where is? has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Find out about the effects of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when you have one Applewant to use the service and are suddenly confronted with a disruption. To find out what the problem is and whether Apple itself is currently having difficulties, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to help Disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our alert is designed to keep you informed about the issues and the potential impact. An Apple service was affected by the disruption. Apple now says it has fixed the problem.

Apple error for Where is? reported! Details about the problem

On October 28, 2023, 3:00 p.m. there was a problem with the Apple Find My service. It was announced by the technology company Apple on October 28, 2023, 7:42 p.m. and lasted until October 28, 2023, 7:25 p.m. A total of 1 service was affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 4.4 hours.

Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“Users may have experienced sporadic issues with this service. Some users were affected.”

If you have an Apple problem: Where can I get further support?

Are you experiencing another problem with one of Apple’s services or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better dealt with by support. On the Apple support page You can contact Apple Support staff with your individual problem. You will also find answers, manuals and detailed technical articles on other service matters there.

What do I use Where is?

Apple’s Find My service gives you the ability to track and locate your Apple devices in case they are lost or stolen. The Find My feature lets you view the location of your devices on a map. You can also enable Lost Mode, which allows you to display a message on the lock screen and lock the device remotely. If you can’t find your device, you can use Lost Mode to locate it and play an alarm sound. Additionally, Find My allows you to also remote deletion of your data to protect your personal information.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on October 28, 2023. For more information about current disruptions, contact Apple. We accept feedback and comments at notice@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

