Apple Releases iOS 17.2 Beta: New Features Include ‘Log’ App and Action Button Upgrades

Apple Releases iOS 17.2 Beta Version, Introducing Exciting New Features

With the recent release of iOS 17.1, Apple has wasted no time launching the iOS 17.2 Beta version for developers, offering a sneak peek at some of the latest updates. Among the notable additions is the highly anticipated “Log” App, set to be officially released in the near future. Additionally, the “Action Button” on the iPhone 15 Pro series will be unlocking new uses.

According to reports from foreign media outlet “9to5mac,” Apple has included the “Log” App for the first time in iOS 17.2 Beta 1, making it available to iPhone users. This App, showcased during the WWDC conference, aims to provide personalized suggestions and inspire users to write diaries based on recent updates, such as photos, people, places, and physical training. It also offers privacy protection with a lock feature.

Furthermore, Apple is introducing a new “translate” function to the action button specifically for users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. By simply clicking the button, users can activate voice translation, which will display the translated information in real-time, eliminating the need for additional translation software.

Apple is also bringing new weather and clock desktop widgets to the iOS system. The weather widget offers three types of information: “Details” allows users to check rainfall, ultraviolet rays, wind speed, and more; “Daily forecast” provides a brief weather forecast; and “Sunrise and sunset” predicts the exact times of sunrise and sunset. Additionally, a new digital clock has been added for users’ convenience.

While Apple is currently testing multiple features for Apple Music, including the addition of emoji replies in messages, and a “Key Verification” feature to verify contact identities, it should be noted that iOS 17.2 is still in the Beta test phase. Some features may be delayed or even canceled before the official version is launched.

